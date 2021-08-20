Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Influencer hails ‘good’ in people after raising millions of dollars for Afghans

By Edd Dracott
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etVbV_0bXXK7dg00
Tommy Marcus’ GoFundMe page raised five million dollars in its first 24 hours (Edd Dracott/PA)

A 25-year-old social media influencer has hailed the good in people after his campaign raised millions to help at-risk Afghans escape the Taliban takeover.

Tommy Marcus’ GoFundMe page Flyaway: Emergency Afghan Rescue Mission has raised more than six million US dollars (£4.4 million) since its launch on Tuesday evening, including five million dollars in its first 24 hours.

The money is going towards flights, at a cost of 550,000 dollars per round trip, to bring home Afghans in need who – according to the American fundraiser – are on the Taliban’s “kill list”, such as human rights lawyers, journalists and interpreters and their families.

“This is without a doubt the most important thing that I’ve ever done… it’s a humanitarian crisis, and people who don’t deserve to die or are going to if they’re not helped,” the meme artist from New York told the PA news agency.

“I’ve received 1000s and 1000s of desperate pleas from people to help them get out.

“I’ve seen things that I wish I could unsee … and it breaks my heart that not everyone can be helped.

“I am just immensely happy that the people that we are going to help are going to be safe, and that’s what keeps me going.

“I think this ultimately shows the good of people, when we all unite for a cause that is so important and so urgent and so necessary.”

The fundraiser’s total continues to rise at a rapid rate, but the young social media influencer said they will buy as many flights as possible and every penny remaining will help Afghan families build a new life.

“Most of these people are going to be boarding the planes with only the clothes on their back,” he said.

“So there’s a lot more that has to be done than just getting them out of Afghanistan… we have to build lives for them.

“We’re not going to leave one dollar unused.”

Mr Marcus is running the push to aid Afghans with the help of a large team including many US military veterans, such as Sheffield Ford of special missions company Raven Advisory and Karen Kraft, the head of Veterans Media Entertainment.

“I’m just the face of this, there’s over 100 people – some of the most incredible people I’ve ever met – who are working around the clock to make this happen,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0maA_0bXXK7dg00
Afghans have athered in their thousands trying to catch a flight out of Kabul this week (Shekib Rahmani/AP)

Mr Marcus shared the fundraiser through his Instagram account, quentin.quarantino, which he set up last March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

His comedic and often political memes have seen him amass over 770,000 followers, and he has channelled this success into a series of fundraisers over the last year – including over one million dollars for Planned Parenthood and 500,000 dollars to send oxygen tanks to India during its Covid surge.

“Social media can be a very negative space where bad things happen… polarisation happens… people use it to be angry at the world,” he said.

“I’m so proud to be a part of what I think is one of the greatest signs that social media can be a good place, a productive place, a place where people make good things happen.”

Mr Marcus’ fundraiser can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/flyaway-emergency-afghan-rescue-mission

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Afghans#Us Military#Influencer#Charity#Taliban#American#Raven Advisory#Planned Parenthood#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Founder of all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan burns students’ records to protect them from Taliban

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan says she has been forced to torch her students’ records in order to stop the militant group Taliban from recovering them and possibly targeting those listed, a move she described as a last resort “to protect the girls and their families”. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan after the hardline religious militant group took Kabul by force, threatening a humanitarian crisis. The school’s founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh took to Twitter and posted a video, showing the school documents set on fire in a closed furnace. The 15-second video...
HomelessPosted by
Upworthy

Meme artist raises more than $2 million in 5 hours to rescue Afghans on Taliban kill list

We've all spent several days watching the news from Afghanistan with a mixture of horror, sadness, and frustration. Images of crowds of people clamoring to get onto planes at the Kabul airport, human beings clinging to a flying jet before falling to their deaths from the sky, hordes of men, women, and children desperate to escape a violent, extremist regime crammed like sardines into U.S. cargo planes—it's all too much.
AfghanistanPosted by
Vice

This Instagram Memer Is Raising Millions to Fly Afghans Out of Kabul

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Watching the humanitarian crisis unfold in Afghanistan, Tommy Marcus felt powerless. Like many people, the 26-year-old New Yorker wanted to help. Unlike most people, though, he has a popular Instagram meme account, @quentin.quarantino, with nearly 800,000 followers.
CharitiesSeattle Times

Online appeal quickly raises millions for Afghan rescue flights

An online appeal for donations to organize flights to rescue vulnerable Afghans from the Taliban and resettle them in the United States has quickly found a large audience of Americans eager to help. In one day, more than 100,000 people donated more than $5.8 million to the effort in Afghanistan,...
Charitiesletseatcake.com

Meme Account Raises $6 Million Using GoFundMe to Evacuate Afghans from Kabul

This post may contain affiliate links that we collect a share of sales from. Click here for more details. Most of you know us for our funny content. You’re probably a fan of our memes, our puns, or our nonstop Starbucks content, all run through our highly caffeinated editorial team. But, sometimes, a member of the meme community does something extraordinary.
CharitiesFreethink

GoFundMe to help people leave Afghanistan raises $6 million

A GoFundMe campaign has raised millions of dollars to help people leave Afghanistan in the wake of a Taliban takeover — but executing the campaign’s goal will be a huge logistical challenge. The situation: The Taliban controlled most of Afghanistan from the late 1990s until 2001, when the U.S. invasion...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China intends to increase its political influence in Afghan

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): China intends to increase its political influence in Afghanistan and it will gradually satisfy the Taliban wishes while ensuring that its own interests are guaranteed and its concerns addressed, said a Chinese dissident Jianli Yang. In an opinion piece in The Diplomat, Jianli, founder and...
Charitiesinsideedition.com

$6 Million Raised on GoFundMe in 1 Day to Rescue Afghans Targeted by Taliban

A crowdsourcing campaign posted on GoFundMe to try and raise $550,000 to rescue Afghans targeted by the Taliban this week exceeded its goal nearly 12 times over in a single day. New York internet meme artist Quentin Quarantino’s GoFundMe campaign kicked off Wednesday in hopes of raising $550,000. It managed...
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

How 14 People in Their 20s Built Million-Dollar Businesses

This story appears in the September 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe ». Every year, Entrepreneur shares a portfolio of young, up-and-coming founders who are doing big things. This year's group is making the world a kinder — and more fun! — place. From sustainable nutrition and safer schools to representative romantic comedies and roller skates that actually rock, here's how 14 founders under 27 are making an impact.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘We Are Terrified’, 6 Members Of Afghan Family Living In North Texas Stranded In Kabul

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fayda Shinwar and other members of her family sit in Richardson and wait. Fayda Shinwar and her family (credit: Shinwar family) They are just one of many Afghan Americans and refugees now living in North Texas. Shinwar’s father Abdul, stepmother Nadia, younger siblings Simir, Morsal, Zuhell and Hijah are all in Kabul visiting family. “I mean we’re scared. We don’t know if they are going to be able to make it home… so we are terrified,” said Shinwar. The images of panic and disarray on the streets of Kabul on the tarmac of the city’s airport only add to their...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy