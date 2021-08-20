Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dominic Raab making a phone call has become a hilarious meme

By Harriet Brewis
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqUYv_0bXXK0Sb00

Dominic Raab’s future as Foreign Secretary is growing increasingly precarious as fury at his handling of the Afghanistan crisis mounts.

Raab has rejected calls to quit after it emerged that he failed to make a crucial call to his Afghan counterpart two days before the Talibanmarched on the country’s capital Kabul.

The minister was reportedly “unavailable” when officials in his department suggested he “urgently” call foreign minister Hanif Atmar on August 13 to arrange help for those who supported British troops.

At the time he was on holiday at a five-star resort on the Greek island of Crete.

The fallout has prompted clamours for his resignation or sacking from the prominent Government post, but it has also – inevitably – given rise to a number of mocking memes.

A press photo taken of Raab sitting at his desk and speaking on the phone has been seized upon by scores of Twitter users who have used it to ridicule the high profile politician.

Here’s a look at some of the best and most cutting:

Angela Rayner and her Labour colleagues have lashed out the Foreign Secretary, accusing him of an “unforgiveable failure of leadership.

The party has demanded details about the Government’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan, setting out a list of 18 urgent questions for Raab to answer about his trip and his department’s approach to the crisis.

After it emerged that he had failed to make the urgent call to Atmar, officials responded that the task was delegated to a junior minister in the UK Foreign Office.

However, on Thursday night the Daily Mail reported that the call never took place. The Government department has since confirmed that this is, indeed, true.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “Given the rapidly changing situation it was not possible to arrange a call before the Afghan government collapsed.”

Meanwhile, The Times reported that Sir Philip Barton, Matthew Rycroft and David Williams, the respective permanent secretaries of the Foreign Office, Home Office and Ministry of Defence, were on holiday amid the evacuations from Afghanistan.

It is understood that the senior officials continued to work on Afghanistan while on leave, with the Whitehall departments running systems where there is another minister or an acting permanent secretary to cover periods of leave.

A Government spokesperson said: “Departments across Whitehall have been working intensively at all levels in the last few days and weeks on the situation in Afghanistan.

“Thanks to these efforts, we have relocated over 2,000 Afghans to the UK since June, evacuated over 400 British nationals and their families on RAF flights since Sunday and established one of the most generous asylum schemes in British history.”

Labour said it is requesting specifics on when Raab was out of the country and on leave from official duties, if he received advice from officials on the advisability of leaving as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated, if he attended a Cobra meeting on August 15, and if other ministers were authorised to approve those intelligence operations designated urgent in his absence.

The party also questioned the Prime Minister’s involvement, asking Raab if he spoke with Boris Johnson while he was away, and if the PM gave permission for him to leave the country.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said: “For the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to be on holiday during the biggest foreign policy crisis in a generation is an unforgivable failure of leadership.”

Labour, the SNP, Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru have all called for Raab to either quit or be sacked by the PM.

They accused him of failing to “perform his basic duties” and argued he is “no longer fit” to represent the country.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British#Greek#Twitter#The Uk Foreign Office#The Daily Mail#The Government Department#Times#The Foreign Office#Home Office#Ministry Of Defence#Government#Departments#Afghans#Cobra#Snp#Liberal Democrats#Plaid Cymru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Priti Patel loses security minister brief after less than 24 hours

Priti Patel has lost the security minister brief at the Home Office less than 24 hours after she reportedly took it over on a “permanent footing”.The government has been without a security minister for over a month since James Brokenshire stepped down for health reasons, and had not filled the crucial position with another MP.Ms Patel, the home secretary, was this morning reported to have personally taken charge of the brief following wrangling about who should replace Mr Brokenshire.A Home Office spokesperson, asked if Ms Patel was now holding the security minister brief, said: “The home secretary is responsible...
WorldPosted by
Indy100

Fury over reports that Dominic Raab was ‘too busy to make call’ to help Afghan translators while on holiday

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab is facing criticism after it was reported that he refused to make a phone call to help Afghan translators while he was on holiday. The Daily Mail reports that Raab was advised to personally ask his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar for urgent support to get interpreters who had worked for the British military out of the country last week.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Where did Dominic Raab go on holiday?

The UK’s foreign secretary was spotted sunning himself on holiday as the news emerged that Kabul in Afghanistan had been taken over by Islamist military group the Taliban.Dominic Raab was reportedly enjoying some time off on the beach while the Afghan capital fell.But where did he go on holiday, and has he cut short his getaway to return to the UK?Where did Dominic Raab go on holiday?The foreign secretary was seen relaxing at a five-star resort in Crete, reports The Telegraph.“We were surprised to see Dominic Raab lounging around on the beach on the very day Kabul was falling...
PoliticsBBC

UK looking at bespoke Afghan refugee scheme - Dominic Raab

The UK is looking at a "bespoke arrangement" for Afghan refugees, with full details to be set out in due course, the foreign secretary has said. A new resettlement scheme will be aimed at helping those most in need - including women and girls - to come to the UK, No 10 has said.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Will Dominic Raab be shamed into resigning? Given this government, I very much doubt it

It would be fair to say it has not been an ideal few days for the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab.First came the reports of Raab being on holiday in Crete when Kabul was falling, then came the Afghanistan debate in the Commons – where his demeanour was criticised – and he was accused of a "churlish" snub in not acknowledging the speech of Tom Tugendhat (widely regarded as one of the best in parliament this year) in his remarks winding up the session. Time may have been a factor, if you want to be charitable to the foreign secretary.The...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Raab may keep his job today – but his holiday misjudgment has left a black mark against his name

Dominic Raab’s position as foreign secretary is under threat after it emerged that he rejected advice from his officials to phone his Afghan counterpart last Friday to urge him to allow translators who have worked for the UK to board flights without passports.Raab had the misfortune to be on holiday at a five-star resort in Crete. But he also showed misjudgment that has quickly come back to haunt him. The call to Hanif Atmar was made by Raab’s junior minister Zac Goldsmith, who is much better known for his other job as an environment minister. Raab insists he was...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Raab accused of ‘going AWOL’ on holiday as Afghanistan falls to Taliban

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab is under fire after spending the past week on holiday abroad while the situation in Afghanistan was unravelling.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said Mr Raab was returning to the UK on Sunday and was “personally overseeing” the department's response to the crisis.However, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said that his absence during a moment of major international upheaval was unacceptable.“For the foreign secretary to go AWOL during an international crisis of this magnitude is nothing short of shameful,” Ms Nandy said.The Labour MP added: “A catastrophe is unfolding in front of our...
WorldThe Independent

Inside Politics: Raab missed ‘crucial phone call’ and Johnson condemned over ‘shameful failure’

MPs debated the Afghanistan crisis in the Commons yesterday. And while there was lots of talking and plenty of questions, there are still few answers about how to best respond to the increasingly desperate scenes coming out of Kabul and elsewhere, as Kim Sengupta vividly describes in a dispatch for The Independent from the capital’s airport. Dominic Raab holds a virtual meeting of G7 foreign ministers later as the West continues grappling with yet another foreign policy disaster.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Raab insists he won’t quit over failure to make Afghanistan call while on holiday

A defiant Dominic Raab says he will not resign after failing to make a crucial call to help fleeing Afghan interpreters while on holiday, despite growing demands for him to quit.The phone call was delegated to a junior minister, as the Taliban neared Kabul last Friday – as the foreign secretary reportedly declined to intervene personally from his Crete hotel.Filmed walking into Downing Street, a smiling Mr Raab was asked if he would resign, but told reporters: “No.”He is already under fierce pressure for failing to return from the Greek island until Monday morning, being seen on the beach...

Comments / 0

Community Policy