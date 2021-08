One of the most important things in any Zelda game is having lots of bottles and knowing where to find them, and luckily there are tons to find in Skyward Sword HD. In total, there are five bottles you can discover while progressing through the game. Some are available almost right from the start while others are found as late in as during one of the final dungeons in the game. We’ll be looking at where and how to get every single one of these bottles, in order of when you can get them.