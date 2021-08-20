Check Out This Incredible Stop-Motion Animation Using Matches
I’ll agree with what’s already been said about this video, it’s showing off on an epic scale since it’s playing at 60 fps, which is frames per second, meaning this video is MOVING. The stop motion effects are great since not only is the clip moving at a seriously fast pace, but it’s also showing the imagination of the filmmaker in a way that’s amazing, to say the least since all the different ways of showing how the matches can be shown are easy to keep up with and definitely inventive since it takes thinking well beyond the box to come up with some of the presentations. Stop-motion is something that many people are easily impressed by and it’s not hard to see why since the whole process takes a while and thinking of stopping and then starting the camera so often is beyond tiring to some of us and is a worthwhile challenge to others. Those that have done such a thing and excelled at it have no doubt figured out how to make it work efficiently and are capable of breaking down each segment into blocks that might make it easier to deal with.www.tvovermind.com
