7 Responsible Ways to Take Care of Your Health

Every day, it seems the news surrounding our nation’s fight against coronavirus is getting grimmer. Cases and hospitalizations are increasing at alarming rates and, once again, coronavirus seems to be getting the better of us. For those of us who work in healthcare, watching this unfold fills us with a sense of dread. Already, many hospitals are running out of beds and this is expected to only get worse as summer transitions to fall. As we continue this fight, keeping as many people out of the ER and hospital beds will take on increasing urgency. To that end, it will be incredibly important for all of you, to the best of your ability, to take care of your chronic conditions.