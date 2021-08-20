Equestrians brave the heat to complete English show

CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Fair featured both English and Western horse shows. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the English 4-H show took place. Even though the temperatures outside were in the mid-90s and added humidity made the air very uncomfortable, it was an exciting time to be back at the Queen Anne’s County Fair after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. 4-H’ers were permitted to stay at the fairgrounds for the entire week with their horses, a unique experience that 4-H’ers in many counties do not have as many counties in the state do not have the horse barn facilities Queen Anne’s does.