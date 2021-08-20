Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queen Anne's County, MD

Equestrians brave the heat to complete English show

By DOUG BISHOP dbishop@kibaytimes.com
myeasternshoremd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Fair featured both English and Western horse shows. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the English 4-H show took place. Even though the temperatures outside were in the mid-90s and added humidity made the air very uncomfortable, it was an exciting time to be back at the Queen Anne’s County Fair after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. 4-H’ers were permitted to stay at the fairgrounds for the entire week with their horses, a unique experience that 4-H’ers in many counties do not have as many counties in the state do not have the horse barn facilities Queen Anne’s does.

www.myeasternshoremd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
City
Centreville, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan Horse#Equestrians#Horse Barn#Western#Qa Fair Horse Show#English#Brynlee Jones 4#Nikki Bowers 3#Morgan Dodge 4#Morgan Dodge 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi, moderates inch closer to infrastructure, budget deal

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told rank-and-file Democrats in a private meeting Tuesday that she is inching closer to a deal with a band of centrist rebels who have threatened to tank President Biden ’s domestic agenda over disagreements about leadership’s strategy for how to pass trillions in federal spending. “I’m...
New York City, NYABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy