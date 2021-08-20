Cienega football exuding confidence in return to the gridiron

AllSportsTucson Phoenix Correspondent Brittany Bowyer. Brittany Bowyer is a freelance journalist who started her career as an intern for a small sports website back in 2015. Since then, she’s obtained her master’s degree in Sports Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at ASU and is in her fourth year of covering various levels of sports across a broad range of platforms in Arizona. You can follow her on twitter @bbowyer07.