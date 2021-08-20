Cancel
2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Mountain View

By Javier Morales
allsportstucson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 record: 1-1 before COVID-19 protocols shut down the season, 6-5 the previous season with a 5-0 region record. Head coach: Matt Johnson, 7-6, third year at Mountain View and 120-67 overall in his 18th year. Johnson coached Ironwood Ridge to a state championship in 2012 and was there for 10 years before becoming the coach at Mountain View in 2019. Johnson played for legendary football coach Vern Friedli at Amphi before moving on to play for NAU in 1992. He served as an assistant under Friedli from 1997 to 2000, was an assistant at Flagstaff Coconino for a season and then returned to assist at Amphi again in 2002. He moved on to be the head coach at Rincon/University for four years before returning to assist at Amphi once again. Johnson coached at Catalina Foothills in 2008 before another local football legend, Will Kreamer, hired him to replace Gary Minor at Ironwood Ridge in 2009.

