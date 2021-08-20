Cancel
Soccer

Sydni Stallworth to play basketball in Denmark; Maury Urcadez to run social media content for the United Soccer League

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 4 days ago

Former Palo Verde and Pima College standout Sydni Stallworth signed a professional contract to play for Lemvig Basketball in Denmark. Stallworth went on to play for Alaska Anchorage where she earned All-Conference recognitions. Despite her 5-foot-3 frame, Stallworth is known as a scorer and she recorded 2,182 points with Palo...

allsportstucson.com

