TheOpen Product Unveils Cozy Knitwear and Outerwear for FW21

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of South Korea‘s buzziest fashion brands to date, TheOpen Product is preparing for the cozier days with its ’70s-inspired Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Set to release outside of the label’s home country, the range is filled with cozy garments to elevate your wardrobe for the cooler seasons. Knitwear dominates most of the lineup, with checkerboard patterns splashed onto a selection of beanies and scarves. The accessories are styled with a new blue iteration of TheOpen Product’s popular Vertical Cut-out Knit Top. Elsewhere, the fashion brand’s signature “T” emblem is spotted on purple knit sweaters and vests, while outerwear pieces are offered in oversized fits. Rounding out the collection is a glossy beige jacket and matching baggy trousers.

#Knit#Fashion Brands#Fw21#Theopen Product#Hbx
