The mom-and-daughter bond is serious between Friends alum Courteney Cox and her 17-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette. Cox has recently — well since 2019 as far as we can note from her Instagram — been sharing covers of songs like this one with Brandi Carlile, and this one with Ed Sheeran and his new hit “Bad Habits” that she’s learned to play on the piano. And of course, there was that collaboration with Sir Elton John, Carlile, and Sheeran for this hilarious nod to Friends and Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe character: “Tiny Dancer/Tony Danza”! But we’re getting all the feels from Cox and her duets with her daughter, like this new one she shared of their cover of Adele’s first hit, “Chasing Pavements.”