Amanda Seyfried shares rare Mean Girls throwback pictures

Amanda Seyfried is the new global ambassador for the beauty brand Lancôme. The ‘Girls Club – Be careful!’ Star will be working with the luxury brand from spring 2020 and will be featured in advertising campaigns. In an official announcement, Seyfried said: “It is tremendously exciting to be welcomed into this incredible family of female ambassadors, all so different and yet so united in their mission to represent Lancôme while embodying the positive virtues and values that empower and bring happiness and self-fulfillment to women around the world. ” And Françoise Lehmann, President of Lancôme International, added: “As a true Lancôme woman, Amanda brings her immense talent as an actress and singer to our world, her natural beauty and incomparable joie de vivre. She perfectly represents our values ​​and we look forward to an exciting time together. “