Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amanda Seyfried shares rare Mean Girls throwback pictures

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Seyfried has shared some amazing throwback snaps to her time on the Mean Girls set - and it looks like they had the best time making the iconic teen film!. Over two posts, Amanda shared several shots, including one of herself posing with her co-stars Lizzie Caplan, Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett, who played Janice, Gretchen and Aaron. She simply captioned the post: “Wednesdays”, referencing her famous line, ‘on Wednesdays, we wear pink!’

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Lacey Chabert
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soap Opera#Mean Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Melissa McCarthy shares emotional message with throwback photo - fans react

Melissa McCarthy penned a heartfelt tribute to someone very special recently and the throwback image she used to drive the message home, left fans lost for words. The Bridesmaids actress, 50, stunned her social media followers with an old snapshot of herself alongside her dear friend and fashion designer, Brian Atwood and wrote: "To the person in High School that said "you are better than", "you can do this" and "get on that damn stage and do what you do". You changed my life, I am who I am because you were born!
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Amanda Seyfried Pays Tribute to Screen Father Bill Paxton With Unearthed Photo

Amanda Seyfried over the weekend penned a heartwarming post in honor of Bill Paxton, the beloved actor who played her father on the HBO series Big Love. The Mamma Mia! star said she was going through old photos that had been packed away for years when she came across one of herself and the late actor, which made her emotional. “Bill and me,” she began on her Instagram post. “Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve packed away over the years has been mostly fun but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees. I got...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

How sweet! Amanda Seyfried’s baby is slumbering next to her dog

First cute photos! Actress Amanda Seyfried (34) unexpectedly announced a few days ago that she had given birth to a child. It is the second child together with her husband Thomas Sadoski (44). The announcement came as a surprise to her fans as the blonde kept her pregnancy a secret all along. Now published Amanda first snapshots of your newborn and they will melt away!
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Amanda Seyfried misses late co-star and 'father figure' Bill Paxton

Amanda Seyfried misses her late 'Big Love' co-star Bill Paxton and admits she was "lucky" to know him. Amanda Seyfried has paid a touching tribute to her late 'Big Love' co-star Bill Paxton. The acclaimed actor died in February 2017 aged 61 after he suffered a stroke days after undergoing...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Amanda Seyfried: Oscar Tips

Amanda Seyfried prefers to spend the Oscar ceremony backstage. The 35-year-old actress could win the prestigious Best Supporting Actress award for her role in ‘Mank’ this year. Instead of spending the awards ceremony between Hollywood megastars in the hall, Amanda prefers to watch behind the scenes. She told Vogue: “At the Oscars, I just hang out backstage for the whole ceremony when I have to give an award. I eat the food there and watch the people going in and out of Oscars. Sitting in the hall isn’t fun, it’s much better backstage. “
codelist.biz

Amanda Seyfried: New Lancôme Ambassador

Amanda Seyfried is the new global ambassador for the beauty brand Lancôme. The ‘Girls Club – Be careful!’ Star will be working with the luxury brand from spring 2020 and will be featured in advertising campaigns. In an official announcement, Seyfried said: “It is tremendously exciting to be welcomed into this incredible family of female ambassadors, all so different and yet so united in their mission to represent Lancôme while embodying the positive virtues and values that empower and bring happiness and self-fulfillment to women around the world. ” And Françoise Lehmann, President of Lancôme International, added: “As a true Lancôme woman, Amanda brings her immense talent as an actress and singer to our world, her natural beauty and incomparable joie de vivre. She perfectly represents our values ​​and we look forward to an exciting time together. “
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston stuns fans with surprising admission

Jennifer Aniston surprised her fans in a recent interview with InStyle magazine when the Friends star admitted that she'd cut people out of her life because of their views on the COVID-19 vaccination. When asked about the TV shows that she had on during the pandemic, Jennifer said it was...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Love Hewitt highlights her baby bump in the most amazing way

Jennifer Love Hewitt has had the most uplifting pregnancy you could think of, constantly giving fans a dose of positivity on social media and frequently sharing the highs and lows of the process. She recently shared another moment she had with baby number three as they showed off their best...
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Lorraine Kelly shares family throwback photo with her mum and daughter

Lorraine Kelly has shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself, her mother and her daughter - Rosie Kelly - enjoying time in Scotland. Fans of Lorraine's hit show will no doubt also love the presenter's Instagram account; which often features great fashion choices, cute dog pictures and days spent with her daughter; Rosie Kelly.
TV & VideosPopculture

'How I Met Your Father': Hilary Duff Shares First Photo of Cast on 'HIMYM' Spinoff Set

Hilary Duff shared a first look photo at the cast of How I Met Your Father, an upcoming Hulu series that will serve as a loose sequel to the long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The Younger star looked thrilled to be jumping into the new project, writing "Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment…" alongside a photo with her castmates Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley, and Brandon Micheal Hall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy