Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Try the joyful eye make-up trend: Pro make-up artists show us how

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFQDA_0bXXEEf600
Liven up your eye make-up look for summer (Ian West/PA)

This season it’s all about joyful make-up – embracing colour, creativity and a hint of glitter as we adorn our eyes to match our sassy summer outfits.

Want to try the trend but not sure where to start? Here, pro make-up artists talk us through four bold and beautiful looks that are easy to achieve at home…

1. Bold blue

Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan showed off a sensational smoky blue eye make-up look on the BAFTA red carpet.

“Bold eye looks like these are all about prep and blending,” says celebrity make-up artist Ayelet Garson. “Eye prep goes a long way to ensure the look lasts, so use an eye primer. It will not only lock in the eye look but will also make it easier to blend the colour without it looking patchy.”

Explaining how to blend a single bright hue like royal blue, she says: “Work in layers, with a small brush, and make sure you’re blending the edges before adding more colour, so you get a nicely diffused edge. A generous coating of black or navy blue mascara will help frame the eye and finish off the look.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfnGm_0bXXEEf600
(Lancome/PA)

Lancome Hypnose Palette Bleu Hypnotique, £43.50

2. Mermaid shimmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEfKS_0bXXEEf600
(Nars/PA)

Inspired by the collection’s aquatic themed prints, the Rixo spring/summer make-up look centred around the eyes, with models given a wash of mermaid shimmer on their eyelids.

“This subtle blend of iridescence across the eye can be achieved easily by just sweeping a shimmer shadow across the eye using your finger, and then finishing with some definition around the lash line using lots of mascara,” says Aimee Connolly, make-up artist and founder of Sculpted by Aimee.

She suggests tailoring the eyeshadow shade to your eye colour: “If ocean colours aren’t your thing, you could try lighter champagne or gold tones for blue eyes, pinky pearl shades for green eyes and bronze or rosy shades for brown eyes. These shades are sure to make the eyes pop and look absolutely amazing in photographs or when caught in the light.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nepvS_0bXXEEf600
(Nars/PA)

Nars Powerchrome Loose Eye Pigment Islamorada, £15.40 (was £22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIwL3_0bXXEEf600
(Paul and Joe/PA)

Paul and Joe Eye Colour Limited Glace a la Fraise, £16, Beauty Bay

3. Metallic moment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBM7R_0bXXEEf600
(Alamy/PA)

Love the winged eyeliner look? Take your feline flick to the next level like Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins did on the red carpet by choosing a bright hue and adding a bit of sparkle on top for a metallic finish.

“The royal blue shade like Lily’s, as you can see, is sure to make brown eyes pop, a deep pink would look amazing on green eyes and for blue eyes, anything in the orange family is sure to look stunning,” says Connolly.

She recommends starting with either a sharpened kohl pencil or using blue eyeshadow with a thin brush and make-up setting spray: “Pick up a good amount of your chosen eyeshadow shade onto an angled brush, then spritz the brush with your setting mist, before applying it to the eye.”

This creates a gel-like consistency with the pigment and “makes it a little easier to clean up if you do make any mistakes. You can also use this setting spray trick to apply a shimmer on top of the liner for a show-stopping sparkle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1rkZ_0bXXEEf600
(Rimmel/PA)

Rimmel Scandal’Eyes Waterproof Kohl Eyeliner Blue, £4.99, Superdrug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HX9t_0bXXEEf600
(3ina/PA)

3ina The Eyeshadow 127, £9.95

4. Pastel power

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJmMG_0bXXEEf600
(Halpern/PA)

Pastel eyeshadow has made a real comeback in recent years. The mint and lavender shades chosen to complement the Halpern SS21 collection are the perfect example – although you don’t have to take it all the way up to your eyebrows if you don’t want to.

“When working with pastel colours, it’s always best to stick with just one shade to avoid the colour becoming muddied,” says Garson. “Instead of attempting to mix tones, have a play with textures to change up the look, like they have for Halpern. Layer up the matte eyeshadow with a pop of shimmer on the centre of the eyelid to really make the look come to life.”

She suggests: “Green eyes look amazing with pastel pinks and warm violets, while those with blue eyes should go for the warmer tones such as a pastel orange or a pale pink. And if you’re brown-eyed, then lilac is the shade for you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pE0Bi_0bXXEEf600
(No7/PA)

No7 Stay Perfect Eye Shadow Lilac Shine, £7, Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRruS_0bXXEEf600
(E.L.F/PA)

E.L.F. Mint Melt No Budge Eyeshadow Stick Mint For You, £5, Superdrug

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Lily Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Shadow#Pink Eye#Make Up Artist#Blue Eye#Navy#Sculpted#Superdrug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
ApparelByrdie

9 Fashion Influencers That Prove 2021 Trends Work on All Body Types

Growing up, the latest, greatest fashion trends made me nervous. This wasn’t because I was unsure of my own sense of style or that I was afraid of change, though. It was because for most of my youth, I believed there were only certain trends that I was “allowed” to wear as someone living in a bigger body. When low-rise jeans were all the rage, I resented that I “couldn’t” wear them, too, as someone with a soft, round stomach. Alternatively, when high-waisted bikini bottoms became popular, I felt like I had won the lottery. Before then, I had believed that bikinis simply weren’t an option for me. I appreciated this constantly evolving series of trends because I loved fashion, but the idea that the next trend would be something that I feared wouldn’t be for me made me anxious.
ApparelHuffingtonPost

Shop The Trend: Miniskirts Are Having A Moment (Again)

From the mod fashions of the '60s to the early-aughts denim looks, miniskirts have had their moments. It seems they're having another one in 2021. Hemlines tend to rise with the temperature, so it’s no surprise miniskirts have been making an appearance this summer. Celebrities like Florence Pugh, Winnie Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo have been photographed in them at public appearances.
Skin CareAllure

The $12 Nail Polish Behind Jennifer Lopez's Frosted White Manicure

The actor and singer likes to play around with different designs, but this time around she opted for a simple white manicure. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since her...
CelebritiesTelegraph

Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé's make-up artist reveals his secret red carpet must haves

He’s been working behind the scenes with Beyoncé for over a decade and has become an industry phenomenon, creating looks for the world’s most iconic women from Naomi Campbell to JLo and Celine Dion. But of all the boundless styles he has created, (think: Beyoncé's metallic coated honey-kissed look at the Super Bowl 2016 or Karlie Kloss' bold, classic red lip at the Met Gala in the same year) it's the make-up artist's way with skin that makes him so sought after.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Zendaya’s New Braids Are Summer Hair Perfection

From killer graphic black eyeliner to auburn red hair, Zendaya is the ultimate beauty chameleon, both on the red carpet and off it. Switching her mermaid-long lengths for neat cornrows and ultra long braids, the actress debuted her latest look in a duo of Instagram Stories on Sunday. A great...
Hair Carethesource.com

Pinterest’s New Hair Feature Meets The Needs of Millions of Pinners Looking For an Easier Way to Find Hair Inspiration

If you are one of the millions of people who turn to Pinterest to get the latest beauty, style, and hair ideas you’ll be happy to know they just made the search process much easier and more inclusive to people of color and their specific hair needs. Pinterest has been working on creating custom searches for people of color now for a few years, in 2018 they added an AR Try-On feature that filtered makeup searches by skin tone, product types, and shades. Now, they are unveiling the first-of-its-kind technology with Black, Brown, and Latinx Pinners in mind that empowers users to search for hair inspiration across hair types and textures.
MakeupRefinery29

The 5 Coolest Beauty Trends For Late Summer, By Glossier’s Makeup Artist

With almost all restrictions lifted in the UK, this summer is shaping up to be much more social than the last — and makeup is back in a big way. After months of isolating in loungewear and forfeiting foundation for face masks, the beauty trend forecast has playful colours, innovative textures and creative designs in store, and no one knows more about that than Glossier's European makeup artist, Celia Burton.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

Tricks for Pulling Off This Summer’s Trendiest Beauty Look

When it comes to beauty, there's no shortage of viral trends bustling about online—especially when it comes to dewy and glowing skin. Remember glass skin? If you're as beauty obsessed as we are, you've likely seen the glazed look, also known as the *glazed donut* trend that has swept the internet over the last year. The glazed look starts with the skin and finishes with creamy makeup products for a healthy glow, an illuminating sheen, and supple skin that's seemingly poreless and smooth. The look is less about specialized technique, and instead relies on a healthy dose of good skin-care habits, like serum layering and rich moisturizers, and blendable products. While the method seems easy enough, we tapped celebrity makeup artist Robert Sesnek, whose clients include Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, and Hailey Steinfeld, to name a few.
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

This iconic makeup collection from YSL Beauty is a bestseller thanks to its next-level glowy results, but does it really live up to the hype? We put it to the test…

When it comes to our beauty priorities, we’d say nailing a natural, healthy glow sits high on the list. In fact, here at GLAMOUR, we try every single glow-booster that comes our way. And despite the fact new base products promising serious radiance hit the shelves nearly every week, there is one particular makeup trio that is heralded as the ultimate glow-giver.
Makeupvivaglammagazine.com

Meet the Makeup Trends That Will Be Huge in 2021

Beauty trends are continuously fluctuating all around the world. You have to add some novel glamorous makeup trends to your life if you don’t want to lag behind. The fashion world is very unpredictable. Sometimes, you can’t even forecast what’s going to create hype. Have a look at these alluring...
Skin Caredornob.com

2021’s Hottest Summer Trend? Bold, Playful Nail Art

Summer is in full swing, which means there are new looks for your entire wardrobe, including your nail style. Here are some of this year’s coolest trends to help you celebrate exotic vacations, backyard barbecues, swim parties, and baseball games again. Smoky Swirls. Wisps of swirling smoke snaking across nude...
purewow.com

5 Ways to Wear Nail Polish in 2021 (And 2 Looks Best Left in Pre-Pandemic Times)

Is it just us or is there something about looking down at freshly painted nails that brings about a sense of calm and joy? Plus, there’s so much creative expression that’s possible with your nails. You can switch up the shape or shade—or you can try a new design. Let’s look at some of the ways you can stay on trend with your mani in 2021.
MakeupHarper's Bazaar

How Hailey Bieber's make-up artist creates a flawless base

Somehow, summer is almost over. And as the seasons begin to change, we’re craving a make-up refresh: a back-to-school shift that’ll make us look polished and together as we step back into the office, and into the world. Of course, employing the right products is the first crucial step in...
MakeupVogue

Dig Out Your Blue Eyeshadow – It’s Trending Again

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There was a time in the late ’90s and early noughties when blue eye make-up reigned supreme. In schools up and down the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy