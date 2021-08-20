Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less in dense fog over much of the area. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will occur due to low visibility.