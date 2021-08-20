Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath County, KY

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less in dense fog over much of the area. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will occur due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, KY
County
Leslie County, KY
County
Pike County, KY
County
Floyd County, KY
County
Rockcastle County, KY
City
Harlan, KY
County
Montgomery County, KY
County
Perry County, KY
County
Laurel County, KY
County
Estill County, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
County
Bath County, KY
County
Elliott County, KY
County
Harlan County, KY
County
Jackson County, KY
County
Johnson County, KY
County
Magoffin County, KY
County
Knott County, KY
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
Martin, KY
County
Menifee County, KY
County
Clay County, KY
County
Morgan County, KY
County
Lee County, KY
County
Rowan County, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
County
Whitley County, KY
County
Bell County, KY
City
Clay, KY
City
Jackson, KY
County
Mccreary County, KY
County
Powell County, KY
County
Wolfe County, KY
County
Owsley County, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Fleming County, KY
County
Martin County, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Bath#Bell#Clay Elliott#Magoffin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi, moderates inch closer to infrastructure, budget deal

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told rank-and-file Democrats in a private meeting Tuesday that she is inching closer to a deal with a band of centrist rebels who have threatened to tank President Biden ’s domestic agenda over disagreements about leadership’s strategy for how to pass trillions in federal spending. “I’m...
New York City, NYABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team struggled to round up the votes to move forward with a strategy to enact President Biden ’s multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda, ultimately opting to punt a key procedural vote until Tuesday. After hours of negotiations, Pelosi late on Monday night failed to strike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy