Sharlot Hall’s WineFest Postponed

By Laurie Dellinger, Sharlot Hall Museum
prescottenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are very sorry to announce Sharlot’s WineFest, planned for Saturday, August 21, has been postponed until 2022. Rapidly-rising COVID-19 numbers have put a sharp strain on our event vendors and added risk to our event that was not present even a month ago. As hosts for this popular event, we feel responsible for the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, vendors, and staff. After serious discussion and with deep disappointment, we have chosen to postpone the event.

