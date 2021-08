Int J Clin Pract. 2021 Aug 11:e14641. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.14641. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 vaccination roll-out continues to grow at significant pace around the world. There is, however, growing concern regarding vaccine hesitancy amongst Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) populations. Such inequalities have the potential for exposing, an already at-risk population, further. Whilst the COVID-19 vaccination programme is in its infancy, influenza programmes have been undertaken for over 50 years, and may provide invaluable insights. In this commentary, we aim to examine the lessons from influenza vaccinations, and how this can help reduce inequalities with COVID-19 vaccinations.