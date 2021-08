Parquet Courts played their first live in-person show since pandemic lockdown on Saturday (8/14) at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. In addition to favorites like "Master of My Craft" and "Borrowed Time" (which whipped the packed house into a frenzy), they played five new songs, including recent single "Plant Life," and "Walking At A Downtown Pace" which they had previewed via a marching band in NYC's Lower East Side on Thursday. The other three new songs played were "Just Shadows," "Black Widow Spider" and a ripper, 'Homo Sapien," which got that crowd going like it was already a hit. You can watch video of all five new songs below.