Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NDC Partnership: Supporting a Global Network of Youth Climate Advocates

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrelle, Loubiere, Dominica 2017, a few days after Category 5 Hurricane Maria struck the island. Credit: Alison Kentish/IPS. UNITED NATIONS, Aug 19 2021 (IPS) - Just over six months after launching its Youth Engagement Plan, the NDC Partnership, the coalition assisting governments with their climate action plans, has brought together youth climate advocates for its inaugural NDC Global Youth Engagement Forum.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndc#Global Network#Children And Youth#Climate Finance#Ips#Fao#Unicef#The Youth Engagement Plan#The Ndc Partnership#Steering Committee#Co Chairs#Jamaican#Ndc Partnership Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Canada And France Renew Partnership On Climate And Environment

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and his French counterpart, Barbara Pompili, Minister of the Ecological Transition, renewed the successful 2018 Canada-France Partnership on Climate and Environment that will guide the next stage of joint climate action. Prime Minister...
Personal Financeaithority.com

BOSS Revolution Money Transfer Accelerates Network Expansion Through Partnership With TerraPay

TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company, announced the partnership with BOSS Revolution Money Transfer – the international remittance service of IDT Corporation to provide BOSS Revolution’s customers with new money transfer destinations across Africa, Asia, LATAM and Europe. BOSS Revolution has already begun offering seamless and secure payments to mobile wallets in Senegal and Benin through TerraPay.
Businessaithority.com

Bitglass Joins the United Nations Global Compact to Support Responsible Business Practices

Bitglass Joins Forces with Thousands of Companies around the World, Helping the Global Marketplace to be More Socially and Economically Inclusive. Bitglass, the Total Cloud Security Company, announced its commitment to support the United Nations Global Compact Initiative by implementing the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption into its business practices. In addition, the company is also committed to collaborating with other organizations to further advance the development goals of the United Nations. You can read the company’s letter of commitment here.
EnvironmentStamford Advocate

Climate Finance Access Network Announces 8 Pacific Countries Receiving Dedicated Climate Finance Advisors

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. The Climate Finance Access Network (CFAN), coordinated by RMI and supported by regional and global partners, has announced the first eight countries to receive dedicated advisors for climate finance. Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu will receive advisors specifically trained and placed to unlock critical climate finance in developing countries.
Environmentbloombergtax.com

IPCC Report Drives Urgent Agenda for World on Climate Change

Nations are preparing to negotiate the next climate protocol as part of the COP26 (U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties) meeting, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its sixth assessment report threw down the gauntlet: they need to formulate effective policies to deeply reduce carbon and methane emissions or to prepare for irreversible catastrophic consequences.
EnvironmentCouncil on Foreign Relations

Climate Change Is Putting the SDGs Further Out of Reach

In my weekly column for World Politics Review, I assess how climate change threatens to derail the achievement of all seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—not just those most obviously associated with environmental protections and concerns. This month’s harrowing report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has particularly disquieting implications...
Businessdallassun.com

Vertex (Group) Global Services expands to Middle East

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headquartered in Times Square New York, Vertex Group (Vertex Global Services), World's 19th most innovative company announced its expansion into Middle East after being present in the US, UK, India, Philippines and Nepal with more than 1000 employees. "VERTEX NEXT" the Middle East chapter...
Industryftnnews.com

UNCTAD, IATA Extend Partnership to Facilitate Global Trade

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and UNCTAD have extended their collaboration to facilitate international trade, particularly e-commerce. The extended partnership will enrich their history of working together. This includes the successful integration of air cargo messaging standards (Cargo-XML) into UNCTAD’s automated customs management system, ASYCUDAWorld. For the 100 counties...
Businessaithority.com

Sertifi, Inc. And Seccom Global Announce Their Partnership

Sertifi, an industry leader dedicated to helping companies worldwide finalize business faster by providing electronic Agreements and Authorisation Platforms, and Seccom Global, Australia’s leading provider of managed security services, announces their partnership. The partnership will provide a compliant and secure electronic signature, payment, and authorization service to Seccom Global’s customers.
Technologyaithority.com

CORRECTING and REPLACING Capital Online Selects Juniper Networks to Accelerate Cloud Business Transformation to Support Global Business Growth

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that Capital Online, a global data center and cloud service provider, selected Juniper Networks to build an expanded network infrastructure to support its ever-growing cloud business while simplifying network operations management through automation. China’s cloud computing industry has experienced robust growth...
Global WarmingPosted by
NRDC

Five Natural Climate Solutions to Mitigate Climate Change

The news from the latest IPCC report could be dispiriting (life-threatening climate changes are inevitable and irreversible) but it also continues to make the case that we can stave off the worst impacts of climate change if we drastically reduce emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere. Much of the work that must be done to reduce emissions is clear, even if incredibly difficult. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy the planet…. Countries should also end all new fossil fuel exploration and production.” But more must be done. The United States and other countries can immediately expand investment and support for natural climate solutions that provide the triple benefit of reducing emissions, taking carbon out of the atmosphere, and increasing the resiliency of the natural world.
BusinessWorld Bank Blogs

Strategy, Knowledge & Partnerships Consultant, Global Infrastructure Facility

Prior to joining GIF, Carmel worked for the IFC’s Inclusive Business unit and also helped coordinate IFC’s Social Bond Program. She also served as a Strategy Associate for Spectrum Impact, a consulting company that works with public and private sector clients to develop impact investing strategies and products. Previously, Carmel worked at Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) in Singapore and also supported the Case Foundation’s Impact Investing portfolio. She also served as a Senior Program Assistant at the National Democratic Institute, managing and implementing donor-funded foreign assistance programs in the Middle East & North Africa.
AdvocacyGreenBiz

The "Unstoppable Youth" Behind the New Climate Activism

The founders of Zero Hour are demanding that executives and elected officials act to safeguard a livable future for our planet. Speakers: Deonna Anderson, Senior Editor, GreenBiz Group Lorena Sosa, Director of Operations, Zero Hour Nadia Nazar, Founder, Co-Executive Director, Art Director, Zero Hour. This session was held at GreenBiz...
BusinessMySanAntonio

PCF Insurance Services Welcomes Rice Insurance Into Network With New Partnership

PCF Partners with Rice Insurance to provide increased resources for the agency. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Rice Insurance, located in Bellingham, Washington. As part of the partnership, Rice Insurance Partner, James Fritts, will become an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Accounting Software For Consultants Market May Set New Growth Story | Deskera ERP, Multiview, NetSuite, Sage Intacct

Worldwide Accounting Software For Consultants Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Accounting Software For Consultants Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Tipalti, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Cougar Mountain Software, Deskera ERP, Multiview, Adaptive Insights, Budgyt, Divvy, Vena Solutions & Certify.
ChinaWorld Economic Forum

World Bank: Why we need a system-based approach to water

As a result of recent heatwaves and droughts across the world, water systems are struggling. This has major ramifications for economic sectors such as food and energy. A new approach is needed to mitigate these risks, write three experts from the World Bank. Over the last few weeks heatwaves and...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy