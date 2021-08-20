NDC Partnership: Supporting a Global Network of Youth Climate Advocates
Madrelle, Loubiere, Dominica 2017, a few days after Category 5 Hurricane Maria struck the island. Credit: Alison Kentish/IPS. UNITED NATIONS, Aug 19 2021 (IPS) - Just over six months after launching its Youth Engagement Plan, the NDC Partnership, the coalition assisting governments with their climate action plans, has brought together youth climate advocates for its inaugural NDC Global Youth Engagement Forum.www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0