Arsenal confirm the £30m signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid after Norwegian playmaker impressed Mikel Arteta during loan spell last season as Gunners' summer spending tops the £100m mark

Mikel Arteta admits there are still plenty of questions to be resolved for Arsenal in the transfer window but is “sure” business will happen in the coming weeks.The Gunners have so far recruited England defender Ben White from Brighton as well as midfielder Albert Lokonga from Anderlecht and Benfica full-back Nuno Tavares.They have also been linked with a host of other names as Arteta looks to build a squad capable of improving on back-to-back eighth-place Premier League finishes.The likes of James Maddison, Aaron Ramsdale Martin Odegaard and Houssem Aouar have all been listed as reported targets.But Arsenal open...