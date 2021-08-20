Arsenal confirm the £30m signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid after Norwegian playmaker impressed Mikel Arteta during loan spell last season as Gunners' summer spending tops the £100m mark
Arsenal have confirmed the £30million signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid after the Norwegian spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium. Manager Mikel Arteta has been determined to bring in a playmaker and talks over signing Odegaard, 22, on a permanent basis have been ongoing throughout the summer.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0