Flow Meter Market Expected to Cross $11.9 Billion by 2026, At a CAGR of 6.3%

The global flow meter market is moving toward the maturity phase in its industry life cycle wherein growth opportunities are largely influenced by technological advancement. Development in technology is helping manufacturers to develop technologically advanced new generation flow meter that aimed to be more user-friendly with better functionalities. Therefore, the need for skilled manpower can be eliminated, reducing the overall cost. Some of the other factors contributing to the global flow meter market growth are rise in demand for smart and intelligent flow meters, and increase in adoption in industries like power generation, oil & gas, water, and wastewater treatment.