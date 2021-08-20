Thermoplastic Pipe Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities
Opportunities in the thermoplastic pipe market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the thermoplastic pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%-5%. In this market, thermoplastic composite pipes (TCP) are the largest segment by product type, whereas oil & gas is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like urbanization and industrialization growth along with increasing mining activities.www.atlantanews.net
