Mondesi (oblique) will resume a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. Mondesi's rehab assignment was paused Sunday after he experienced oblique tightness, and further tests revealed that he's still dealing with scar tissue in his right oblique from an injury earlier in the year. The 26-year-old is expected to take most of his swings from the right side to limit the exertion on his right oblique, but it's encouraging to see him return to game action following the brief shutdown.