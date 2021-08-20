Cancel
Idaho State

Two people die in collision near Kooskia

By Tribune
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

KOOSKIA — A 33-year-old Grangeville man and a 60-year-old Florida man both died following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Nicholas J. Burkenbine, of Grangeville, was westbound on Highway 12 at about milepost 84.3 at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, negotiating a curve in a black 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. For an unknown reason, he crossed into the eastbound lanes of travel.

