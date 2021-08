The Boston Red Sox kick off their most crucial series of the season to date when they welcome the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set beginning Tuesday. Boston returns home from a 2-8 road trip that began with three straight losses at Tampa Bay. Entering the trip, the Red Sox held a 1 1/2-game lead in the American League East standings; they are now four games back of the Rays with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays on their heels.