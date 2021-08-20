Triple Pickle Burgers

Louise is not a huge fan of pickles. In fact, I have never seen her eat a pickle, and I have never seen her fail to ask that pickles be held on any sandwich that you might expect pickles to be on. The same holds true for olives. For her palate, it seems that vinegar used in the pickling process overpowers the other flavors in the dish. She is not alone in this. For everyone, including me, who loves pickles, there is another who does not have a taste for them.