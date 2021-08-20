Triple Pickle Burgers
Earlier this summer, Heinz searched for its first-ever Head Burger Artist to create an iconic burger using the brand's beloved sauces. The brand recently announced it had found its connoisseur: Jessica Haynes, a teacher from Spokane, WA who created the 'Triple Pickle Burger.' The decadent burger, as its name suggests, is comprised of both fresh pickles and fried pickles alongside homemade remoulade, Swiss cheese, two patties, and finished with a tiny pickle. Fans can try the new creation at local fast-food restaurant McRuins.www.trendhunter.com
