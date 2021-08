Wanderlusters are looking to book a life-changing adventure that allows them to experience culture and authentic food on a new level, especially as most of us have been unable to travel abroad for a whole year. However, when it comes to booking a holiday outside of the UK, Europe or U.S , we have a tendency to browse destinations that allow us to relax and unwind at the beach or pool. In comparison, others crave something more adventurous, which will enable them to grow spiritually and reconnect with people, and themselves.