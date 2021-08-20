Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fortress mulls options after Morrisons agrees rival CD&R takeover

By James Davey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kuxar_0bXX8Saj00
A view of a Morrisons supermarket in Birtley, Britain August 16 2021. Picture taken August 16 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Morrisons (MRW.L) jumped above the level of an agreed takeover offer from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) on Friday, indicating a protracted bid battle for the British supermarket group may yet have further to run.

The UK's fourth-largest grocer is the subject of the most high-profile deal amid a raft of bids and counter bids playing out in Britain, reflecting private equity's appetite for UK Plc. read more

The latest twist in the saga came late Thursday when Bradford, northern England, based Morrisons said its board would unanimously recommend CD&R's 285 pence a share offer worth 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) and drop its previous recommendation for a 6.7 billion pound bid from a consortium led by SoftBank (9984.T) owned Fortress Investment Group. read more

The latest offer represents a 60% premium to Morrisons' share price before takeover interest emerged in mid-June.

However, shares in Morrisons, which lags Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Asda in UK market share, were up 4.3% at 291.2p by 1128 GMT on hopes Fortress will return with an even higher bid before shareholders vote on CD&R's offer at meetings expected around the week of Oct. 4.

Major Morrisons investors Silchester, M&G (MNG.L), JO Hambro and Schroders declined to comment on their intentions.

Having previously said it is "committed to becoming the new owner of Morrisons", Fortress has now said it is considering its options and urged shareholders to take no action, pending a further statement.

If Fortress remains keen it is also possible the Takeover Panel, which governs deals in the UK, could instigate an auction process.

Analysts said the Fortress consortium, which also includes Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Koch Real Estate Investments and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, certainly has the firepower to go higher.

The question remains however whether it can make a return on its investment at a higher level without needing significant asset sales.

Morrisons, which has more than 110,000 staff and a largely freehold store estate, is unique among British supermarkets in making half of the fresh food it sells. It owns meat and fish processing sites and even its own trawler.

Analysts have speculated that Amazon (AMZN.O), which has a partnership deal with Morrisons, could also still enter the fray, though most believe it would have done so by now if interested. read more

TESCO FRIENDS REUNITED

CD&R has former Tesco boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser and a takeover of Morrisons would reunite him with its Chairman Andrew Higginson, Chief Executive David Potts and Chief Operating Officer Trevor Strain, who all worked with him at Britain's biggest retailer. read more

Potts would make 10.3 million pounds by selling his shares to CD&R, while Strain would pocket 4.1 million pounds.

In line with the assurances Fortress had given, CD&R has committed to retain Morrisons' existing management and execute its strategy. It does not plan material store sale and leaseback transactions.

One change that is expected is CD&R could combine its 918 Motor Fuel Group (MFG) fuel forecourts with the 339 owned by Morrisons, opening Morrisons convenience stores on the sites.

That could face scrutiny from the competition regulator.

Earlier this year, when rival Asda was sold to TDR Capital and the Issa brothers in a 6.8 billion pound deal, the regulator insisted on petrol forecourt disposals. read more

($1 = 0.7337 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Leahy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortress Investment Group#Softbank#Cd R#Clayton Dubilier Rice#British#Uk Plc#Bradford#Softbank#Tesco#Sainsbury#Asda#Schroders#The Takeover Panel#Tesco#918 Motor Fuel Group#Mfg#Tdr Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
BusinessTelegraph

Rolls-Royce seeks new broker to boost share price

Rolls-Royce is running a beauty parade of bankers as the it tries to reposition itself for the recovery and rebuild its bombed-out share price. The engineer is considering replacing its long-serving house brokers Jefferies and Morgan Stanley and has invited rivals to pitch for the work. City sources said Rolls...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's Sanne agrees to $2.07 bln takeover by Apex

Aug 25 (Reuters) - British asset management services provider Sanne agreed to an about 1.51 billion pound ($2.07 billion) takeover offer from fund servicer Apex Group, the companies said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7280 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BusinessShareCast

Augean surges as it agrees £341.2m takeover from Ancala, Fiera

Augean shares surged on Wednesday after the waste management company agreed to be bought by Eleia, a special purpose vehicle formed by investment funds managed by Ancala Partners and Fiera Infrastructure, in a £341.2m deal. 1,278.06. 09:45 26/08/21. n/a. n/a. 11,723.94. 09:45 26/08/21. -0.28%. -33.18. Under the terms of the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Financial World

New York’s CD&R to purchase British grocer chain Morrisons at $9.54bn buyout deal

CD&R (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice), the New York City-headquartered American private equity company, had been closing in a $9.54 billion takeover of British supermarket chain Morrisons, as the UK’s fourth-largest hypermarket chain operator had agreed to a 285 pence per share buyout proposal from CD&R, dropping off a lower bid of a consortium led by Japanese tech investment tycoon SoftBank-backed Fortress Investment Group.
Grocery & Supermaketirei.com

British supermarket chain accepts $9.5b takeover offer from CD&R

Morrisons, the fourth-largest chain of supermarkets in the United Kingdom, has accepted a £7 billion ($9.5 billion) takeover offer by U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), dropping an earlier bid by rival suitor Fortress Investment Group. “The grocery sector in the U.K. is undergoing great change, and...
Businessfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Morrisons board supports increased £7bn CD&R takeover bid

Morrisons's board has backed a revised £7bn takeover bid from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). The latest development in the bidding war for the vertically integrated supermarket chain saw the group oust Fortress Investment Group’s previous offer of £6.7bn for the business.​​. CD&R previously offered £5.5bn...
RetailCFO.com

U.K. Grocer Morrisons Accepts Bid From CD&R

In the latest twist in a takeover battle over Britain’s fourth-largest grocery chain, Morrisons has agreed to be sold to U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice for about $9.5 billion (6.97 pound sterling). CD&R’s offer, worth 285 pence per share, topped a 272 pence per share bid from...
Businessinvezz.com

Morrisons announces $9.54 takeover bid from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

British supermarket Morrisons (LON: MRW) has announced a $9.54 billion takeover bid from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. With the agreement, the company dropped a recommendation of a lower bid from a Fortress Investment Group-led consortium. Morrisons valued at £9.7 billion. The UK supermarket began as a...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Morrisons agrees to CD&R's $9.54 billion offer

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Thursday agreed a takeover offer worth 7.0 billion pounds ($9.54 billion) from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, dropping its recommendation of a lower bid from the Fortress-led consortium. Morrisons said CD&R's offer is worth 285 pence a share, trumping a 272 pence a share offer, worth 6.7 billion pounds, from a consortium led by Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Morrisons accepts improved takeover bid from American firm

Morrisons has accepted an improved takeover bid from an American private equity firm it initially accused of undervaluation. The supermarket’s board unanimously accepted a £7bn bid from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) after turning down a £5.5bn bid from the firm earlier this year. The improved bid trumped a £6.7bn...
BusinessBBC

Morrisons backs US firm's improved £7bn takeover offer

Supermarket group Morrisons has accepted an improved £7bn takeover bid from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). Morrisons had previously recommended investors accept a £6.7bn offer from a consortium led by another US-based investment group, Fortress. Fortress said it was "considering its options", amid signs shareholders think...
BusinessBBC

UK defence giant Ultra agrees to £2.6bn Cobham takeover

Ultra Electronics, a major supplier to the Royal Navy, has agreed to be bought by US-owned Cobham in a £2.6bn takeover being monitored by the UK government. Cobham said it would "offer legally binding and enforceable commitments to HM Government" over the Ultra deal. These include security issues and protecting...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Morrisons bid rival to make pledge on property sale

US buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice will promise not to sell off large chunks of Morrisons' property empire when it tables an improved cash offer for the supermarket later this week. Morrisons' board is currently recommending shareholders accept a bid from another consortium led by US-based and Japanese-owned Fortress...

Comments / 0

Community Policy