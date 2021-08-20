Democrats’ destruction of America’s welfare system is coming back to haunt them

We saw this coming. One could say “Yeah, but we did not expect it all to blow up this quickly.” But actually we did. Biden took office with Pelosi and Schumer on January 21, 2021. It is not clear when Harris begins her term as Vice President. Biden now has seven months under his belt. That’s about 15 percent of his presidential term. Only 85 percent left to go. Kandahar times get any worse? Yes, they will.