Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

All eyes on Fortress after Morrisons agrees rival CD&R takeover

By James Davey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Morrisons jumped above the level of an agreed takeover offer from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) on Friday, indicating a protracted bid battle for the British supermarket may yet have further to run.

Late on Thursday, Morrisons said its board would unanimously recommend CD&R’s 285 pence a share offer worth 7 billion pounds ($9.54 billion) and drop its previous recommendation for a 6.7 billion pound bid from a consortium led by the SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group.

But shares in Morrisons were up 4.6% at 292.1 pence at 0704 GMT, on hopes Fortress will return.

The battle for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer after Tesco , Sainsbury’s and Asda, is the most high-profile deal amid a raft of bids and counter bids playing out, reflecting private equity’s appetite for UK Plc.

Morrisons shareholders will vote on CD&R’s offer at meetings expected around the week starting Oct. 4.

Under British takeover rules, Fortress could still come back with a higher offer before those meetings.

It said on Thursday it was “considering its options” and urged shareholders to take no action.

If Fortress did want to come back, the Takeover Panel, which governs merger and acquisition activity in the UK, could instigate an auction process.

Analysts have speculated that Amazon, which has a partnership deal with Morrisons, could also still enter the fray, though most believe if it was interested it would have done so by now.

CD&R brings former Tesco boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser and a takeover of Morrisons would reunite him with its Chairman Andrew Higginson, CEO David Potts and Chief Operating Officer Trevor Strain who all worked for him at Britain’s biggest retailer.

CD&R has committed to retain Morrisons’ existing management team and execute its strategy. It said material store sale and leaseback transactions were not planned.

CD&R’s current investments include Motor Fuel Group (MFG), which operates 918 fuel forecourts in the UK. Morrisons owns 339 fuel forecourts.

To build synergies, CD&R wants to open Morrisons branded convenience stores on MFG forecourts supplied with Morrisons goods.

However, the forecourt overlap will likely face scrutiny from Britain’s competition regulator. ($1 = 0.7337 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

166K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Leahy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morrisons#Softbank#Cd R#Clayton Dubilier Rice#British#Softbank#Fortress Investment Group#Tesco#Sainsbury#Asda#Uk Plc#The Takeover Panel#Motor Fuel Group#Mfg Forecourts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Financial World

New York’s CD&R to purchase British grocer chain Morrisons at $9.54bn buyout deal

CD&R (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice), the New York City-headquartered American private equity company, had been closing in a $9.54 billion takeover of British supermarket chain Morrisons, as the UK’s fourth-largest hypermarket chain operator had agreed to a 285 pence per share buyout proposal from CD&R, dropping off a lower bid of a consortium led by Japanese tech investment tycoon SoftBank-backed Fortress Investment Group.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Morrisons shareholder LGIM says new bids closer to true value

(Reuters) - Morrisons shareholder Legal & General said on Monday it believed the true value of the supermarket chain should be realised following the sweetened bid from private equity group CD&R, with more attention now being paid to its property assets. The British retailer is at the heart of a...
BusinessInsurance Journal

CVC Capital Completes $700M Purchase of RiverStone Europe from Fairfax

CVC Capital Partners (CVC), the Luxembourg-headquartered private equity firm, announced the completion of its acquisition of RiverStone Europe from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario’s municipal employees. The purchase price of the acquisition is approximately US$700 million. Fairfax also will be entitled to receive up...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Morrisons' pension trustees warn of risks from takeover

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A takeover of Morrisons by either of its two suitors could “materially weaken” the security of the supermarket’s pension schemes if no additional protection were agreed, the trustees said in a letter to the company published on Tuesday. The British retailer is at the heart...
Businessinvesting.com

Sainsbury Soars on Report of PE Firms' Interest in Buyout

Investing.com – Sainsbury 's (LON:SBRY) stock climbed 12% in Monday’s trading in London on a report in The Sunday Times that Sainsbury’s could be next in line of acquisition targets for private equity companies. The report named U.S. buyout firm Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) as a likely suitor for the...
Aerospace & DefenseShareCast

WPP buys tech firm Satalia, EasyJet taps Stephen Hester as new chair

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 53 points higher on Monday, having closed up 0.41% at 7,087.90 on Friday. WPP said it had bought Satalia, a technology company offering artificial intelligence solutions for clients, for an undisclosed sum. Satalia’s clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco and Unilever. The company builds technologies that helps clients change their business strategies and improve operational efficiency, WPP said on Monday.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Sainsbury's rallies on takeover chatter; BT slumps

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,107.81 in afternoon trade on Monday. Sainsbury’s shares rallied following a report that US private equity firm Apollo is considering a bid for the UK supermarket chain. According to The Sunday Times, Apollo is circling Sainsbury’s with a view to possibly launching bids of more than £7bn, after scouring the industry for takeover targets.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Legal & General plans to expand into China -Telegraph

Insurer and asset manager has told The Telegraph newspaper, it. short of opportunities. We are looking at our options right now. … but the demographics (in China) are compelling," CEO Nigel. Wilson told the newspaper in an interview. but Wilson suggested a fund management partnership is the most. likely way...
Grocery & Supermaketirei.com

British supermarket chain accepts $9.5b takeover offer from CD&R

Morrisons, the fourth-largest chain of supermarkets in the United Kingdom, has accepted a £7 billion ($9.5 billion) takeover offer by U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), dropping an earlier bid by rival suitor Fortress Investment Group. “The grocery sector in the U.K. is undergoing great change, and...
Businessfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Morrisons board supports increased £7bn CD&R takeover bid

Morrisons's board has backed a revised £7bn takeover bid from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). The latest development in the bidding war for the vertically integrated supermarket chain saw the group oust Fortress Investment Group’s previous offer of £6.7bn for the business.​​. CD&R previously offered £5.5bn...
BusinessBBC

Morrisons backs US firm's improved £7bn takeover offer

Supermarket group Morrisons has accepted an improved £7bn takeover bid from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). Morrisons had previously recommended investors accept a £6.7bn offer from a consortium led by another US-based investment group, Fortress. Fortress said it was "considering its options", amid signs shareholders think...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Morrisons accepts improved takeover bid from American firm

Morrisons has accepted an improved takeover bid from an American private equity firm it initially accused of undervaluation. The supermarket’s board unanimously accepted a £7bn bid from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) after turning down a £5.5bn bid from the firm earlier this year. The improved bid trumped a £6.7bn...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Morrisons agrees to CD&R's $9.54 billion offer

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Thursday agreed a takeover offer worth 7.0 billion pounds ($9.54 billion) from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, dropping its recommendation of a lower bid from the Fortress-led consortium. Morrisons said CD&R's offer is worth 285 pence a share, trumping a 272 pence a share offer, worth 6.7 billion pounds, from a consortium led by Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group.
Retailuticaphoenix.net

Morrisons suitor CD&R given more time to make rival offer

The bidding war for Morrisons has taken another twist after one of its suitors, the US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, was given more time to consider a rival offer. The UK’s Takeover Panel, which regulates takeover activity, said it had given CD&R until 5pm on 20 August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy