Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

BIDLACK | Shouldn't government follow the law?

By Hal Bidlack
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I sat down to write today’s column, I initially thought that I might draft a missive on Afghanistan and the mess we see there. I confess, I’m pretty fed up with certain GOPers complaining about leaving too soon while refusing to acknowledge that a certain former president they seem quite fond of is the guy who signed the deal with the Taliban to withdraw now, and who freed from prison the Taliban leader that appears to be the new so-called president of that war-weary nation. I’ve even squabbled with some of my liberal friends over the departure. I think Biden is doing as good a job as can be done in a very tough situation.

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Taliban#Protection Orders#Bidlack#American#Afghans#Covid#Oan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Related
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Founder of all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan burns students’ records to protect them from Taliban

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan says she has been forced to torch her students’ records in order to stop the militant group Taliban from recovering them and possibly targeting those listed, a move she described as a last resort “to protect the girls and their families”. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan after the hardline religious militant group took Kabul by force, threatening a humanitarian crisis. The school’s founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh took to Twitter and posted a video, showing the school documents set on fire in a closed furnace. The 15-second video...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Enterprise, ALDaily Beast

MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave. “I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Biden triggers attack on U.S. ammo supplies

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action is warning of more potential shortages of ammunition since the Joe Biden administration is banning the importation of Russian ammo. The organization confirmed word has come from Biden’s Department of State that a ban on importation of Russian ammunition is looming. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy