When Zinedine Zidane was still managing Real Madrid, Paul Pogba was regularly linked to the Royal White club. It was no secret that Zizou wanted to work with the current standout midfielder of the French national team, and with Pogba’s contract set to run out after the 2021-2022 season, Madridistas felt there was a chance their team could make a swoop for Pogba. And Pogba didn’t exactly hide that he wanted to leave Manchester United for greener pastures.