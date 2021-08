They’re the grizzled old leaders in Boise State’s fall camp, and they’ll all probably play a key role in the Broncos’ 2021 season. They’re the seven “super seniors” who should have run out of eligibility at the end of last year but chose to stay for the extra year granted by the NCAA due to COVID. Two of them were impactful true freshmen way back in 2017, finishing the season playing pivotal parts in the Las Vegas Bowl win over Oregon. CT Thomas made two receptions for 31 yards, including a 22-yard catch on a third-and-nine from the Boise State 15-yard line in the fourth quarter, helping to salt the game away. And Kekaula Kaniho had the 53-yard pick-six off Justin Herbert. The victory over the Ducks was really the last crown-jewel moment for a Boise State program that is looking for some super-senior mojo.