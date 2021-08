Greetings from Fort William, in the Western Highlands of Scotland! Although it is not such a pretty town itself, its location is stunning – at the foot of mighty Ben Nevis and Glen Nevis (a glen is a flat-bottomed valley in between mountain ranges), and on the shores of beautiful Loch Linnhe. It is also a good base to explore nearby Glenfinnan to the west, and Glen Coe to the south, as well as being on the southern end of the Great Glen, linking Inverness to Fort William. There are certainly a lot of glens, as well as mountains, around here.