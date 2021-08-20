Alerzo raises $10.5M Series A to bring Nigeria’s informal retail sector online – News Brig

Cancel
Alerzo raises $10.5M Series A to bring Nigeria's informal retail sector online

By Erin Fox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s news is from Alerzo, a little-known B2B e-commerce retail startup based in Ibadan, Nigeria. The company is announcing a $10.5 million Series A round led by New York-based Nosara Capital. FJ Labs and several family offices from the U.S., Europe and Asia, including Michael Novogratz’s, participated in the round.

Alerzo lands $10.5 million Series A for digitizing Nigeria's mom-and-pop stores

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 20, 2021. The week is finished, but our work to catch up with the torrent of technology, startup and venture capital news is not. Today we have software companies investing in hotels, profitable scooters, at-home rowing machines and TikTok radio? Oh, and apparently Elon is building a robot. It’s a great group of stories! — Alex.
Economy

Omnibiz gets $3M to digitize Nigeria’s informal B2B supply chain

A 2016 study by PwC states that 90% of sales in Africa’s major economies come through informal channels — markets and kiosks. This presents a large market ripe for digitization, and over the past five years, African startups have risen to the challenge, raising millions of dollars in the process. Today, Omnibiz, a Lagos-based startup, joins the fray and has raised a seed round of $3 million to expand into new markets.
The Independent

Markets rise as M&S leads retail boom

Markets in London were driven by a boom in retail stocks on Friday despite new official figures showing a drop in retail sales.After trading in the red during the early part of the day, the FTSE 100 ended 0.4% in the green at 7,087.9 points, a rise of 29.04.News from Morrisons and Marks & Spencer pushed the two chains to the top of the FTSE 250.Morrisons is the target of a bidding war between two private equity sides, who want to buy the company.On Thursday evening Clayton Dubilier & Rice won the backing of Morrisons’ board after upping its...
theedgemarkets.com

Long way to go for retail sector recovery

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): Retail footfall throughout the country has been significantly affected during this Covid-19 pandemic, which is far from over, seeing the recent surge in infection rates. Property consultants say it’ll take at least another two years before sales rates can get back to pre-pandemic levels. “While local...
TheStreet

TaxBit Raises $130M Series B At $1.33B Valuation To Disrupt Legacy Tax Information Reporting

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxBit , the leading tax and accounting software provider for the digital economy, announced today a $130 million Series B funding round at a $1.33 billion valuation. The round was led by IVP and Insight Partners with additional participation including Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and Anthony Pompliano. In conjunction with the financing, Tom Loverro, General Partner at IVP, and 2021 Forbes Midas List awardee, has joined TaxBit's Board of Directors.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Wired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
World

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Reuters

China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's envoy to the U.N. in Geneva said on Tuesday that the U.S. army and the militaries of other coalition partners should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan. "The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for...
The Independent

Kamala Harris flight from Singapore delayed for ‘possible anomalous health incident’

A flight carrying US Vice President Kamala Harris from Singapore to Hanoi departed nearly three hours later than scheduled due to a “recent possible anomalous health incident” in Vietnam, according to the State Department.The vice president was alerted to the medical evacuation of at least two US diplomats in Hanoi over the weekend following alleged “Havana syndrome” symptoms, according to NBC News.“Earlier this evening, the vice president’s traveling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the vice president’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam,” according to a statement from...
Australia

Australia Arrests Maersk Captain After Submarine Cable is Damaged by Dragging Anchor

Australia has charged the Master of a Maersk containership after his ship allegedly damaged a critical underwater cable connecting Western Australia with Singapore. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged the 59-year-old Ukranian captain of the MV Maersk Surabaya, a Liberia-flagged containership, after a section of the Australia Singapore Cable was damaged on August 1, approximately 6 miles off Perth.
Rethinking emerging markets

Call it the elephant in the room: Traditional approaches to emerging markets, broad in scope both in terms of regions targeted and types of companies captured, have not worked for years. They offer flawed, overconcentrated exposures to old-economy sectors, state-owned enterprises, mismanaged corporations too often run like dysfunctional family businesses, and legacy industries that may have once offered some potential, but have long since passed their “sell by” date. While some fund managers have made improvements, such as eliminating state-owned enterprises from their portfolios, there is much more to building a future-proofed emerging-markets portfolio.
