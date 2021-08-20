Alerzo raises $10.5M Series A to bring Nigeria’s informal retail sector online – News Brig

Latest released the research study on Global IoT Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PTC Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Accenture plc (United States), Atos (France), Altizon Systems (United States), Flutura Decision Sciences and Analytics (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States).
