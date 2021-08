Experienced international human resources pro joins Calabrio to drive employee and company growth through human connection. Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has brought on Kristin Gaarder as its first chief human resources officer. This important addition to the executive team comes as Calabrio continues to strengthen operations in analytics-based customer service and workforce engagement management and builds a workforce highly dedicated to its own customer satisfaction. Named by the Star Tribune this year as a Top Workplace for the eighth year in a row, Calabrio will look to Gaarder to lead and evolve efforts to enable organizational growth.