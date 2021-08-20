Maysoon Pachachi Goes Back to the Year of Fear in ‘Our River… Our Sky’

What has just happened in Afghanistan is emblematic of the political and cultural failure of the Western worldview, led by the United States, in the face of a country that does not belong to the same sphere of thought. The Afghan Taliban embodied, in the late 1990s, a bloodthirsty and medieval power, predecessor of Iraqi and Syrian ISIS. As an immediate response to the attacks of September 11, 2001, the United States expelled them from power, intervening with its old strategy of total destruction of a country that was conceived as the cradle of terrorists. From then until 2021, pro-Western Afghan Democrats have lived between the fundamentalist sword that was still fighting in the country and the wall of the occupying Western army.