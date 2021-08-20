1k Kirana Bazaar Raises $7 Mn Series A Funding
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Kiranatech platform 1k Kirana Bazaar (also known as 1k) recently announced that it has raised $7 million in Series A funding in an investment round co-led by Info Edge Ventures and Falcon Edge. Existing investor Kae Capital also participated in the round. Other investors who were a part of the round include Blackbuck founders Rajesh Yabaji and Chanakya Hridaya and Hari TN from Bigbasket, according to the report.www.entrepreneur.com
