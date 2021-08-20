Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A Never-Before-Seen System For Burning 'Deep Fat' Has Been Found in Mouse Studies

By Carly Cassella
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A series of new experiments on mice have revealed a key process by which the brain and immune system communicate to burn deep stores of visceral fat. It's the first time scientists have identified a neuro-immune pathway directly linked to fat control, and while the findings are limited to mice, the authors are hopeful the system extends to other mammals, like humans, too. Visceral or 'deep' fat is the yellow matter that envelops the abdominal organs. Like most forms of fat, its presence is crucial to maintain a body's fundamental functions, but if it builds up too much, it can also cause...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 1

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Stem Cells#Nervous System#Mice#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Researchers May Have Discovered the Root Cause of Long COVID Syndrome

New evidence shows that patients with Long COVID syndrome continue to have higher measures of blood clotting, which may help explain their persistent symptoms, such as reduced physical fitness and fatigue. The study, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the Journal of...
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Big Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

If you find these changes in eyes, "long Covid-19" may be hiding in your body

July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Changes in nerve fibers in the eyes can help confirm a diagnosis of "long COVID" - debilitating symptoms that persist more than four week after recovery from the acute illness, according to new findings. Because nerve fiber damage is suspected to underlie some of these lingering symptoms, ophthalmologists used a non-invasive technique called corneal confocal microscopy to check for nerve damage in the cornea. In their study of 40 COVID-19 survivors - most of whom had not been sick enough to need extra oxygen - and 30 uninfected individuals, the researchers found "significant associations" between nerve fiber loss in the cornea and the presence and severity of long COVID symptoms related to nerves, muscles and bones. The corneal changes were most evident in patients with persistent neurological symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, headache, dizziness, numbness and nerve pain, according to a report published on Monday in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Corneas of patients with long COVID also contained more immune cells called dendritic cells, reflecting the body's response to injury. "We believe corneal confocal microscopy ... will allow clinicians to make the diagnosis of long COVID with greater confidence," said coauthor Dr. Rayaz Malik of Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

40 Years Ago, a Woman Famously Survived Being 'Frozen Solid'. Here's The Science

Early one New Year's Eve morning in Minnesota, back in 1980, a man named Wally Nelson stumbled across the body of his friend, lying in the snow just a few meters from his door. Nineteen-year-old Jean Hilliard's car had stalled while returning to her parents' house after a night out. Dressed in little more than a winter coat, mittens, and cowboy boots, she set out into the minus 30 Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit) night air to seek her friend's assistance. At some point, she tripped and lost consciousness. For six hours, Hilliard's body lay in the cold, warmth draining away to leave...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Thousands of New Radio Signals Have Been Detected From Nearby Cosmic Sources

A powerful radio telescope staring at a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way has detected thousands of hitherto unknown radio sources. In the direction of the Large Magellanic Cloud, thousands of nearby stars, supernovae, and distant galaxies have been detected in radio wavelengths for the first time, data that could yield new information about the inner workings and evolution of these fascinating objects. It's all part of the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) Early Science Project being conducted using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) facility in Australia, one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in operation. It's peering into...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Study finds targeting mitochondria shows promise in treating obesity

A team of University of California, Irvine, scientists have discovered a novel pharmacological approach to attenuate the mitochondrial dysfunction that drives diet-induced obesity. The results of their study were published recently in the journal, EMBO Molecular Medicine. Consuming a high-fat diet can lead to obesity and metabolic disorders such as...
ScienceInverse

‘Deep fat’ study reveals a surprising brain-immune system connection

We know that the brain the body’s functions, but how, exactly, it manages this feat of orchestration is still largely a mystery. One of the biggest enigmas is how the brain relates to the body’s very composition — and specifically to fat. Now, researchers have identified the first clear example...
ScienceNeuroscience News

Microbes Turn Back the Clock as Research Discovers Their Potential to Reverse Aging in the Brain

Summary: The gut microbiome can be harnessed to reverse age-related brain deterioration and restore cognitive function, researchers report. Research from APC Microbiome Ireland (APC) at University College Cork (UCC) published today in the leading international scientific journal Nature Aging introduces a novel approach to reverse aspects of aging-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via the microbes in the gut.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Some Rare Diamonds Form Out of The Remains of Once-Living Creatures, New Study Finds

Despite humanity's intense fascination with sparkly pieces of carbon, it seems there is still plenty to learn about how diamonds form deep within our planet. New research has discovered that two different types of rare diamonds share a common origin story – the recycling of once-living organisms over 400 kilometers (250 miles) below the surface. There are three main types of natural diamonds. The first are lithospheric diamonds, which form in the lithospheric layer around 150 to 250 kilometers (93 - 155 miles) below the surface of Earth. These are by far the most common, and probably the type of diamond you'd...

Comments / 1

Community Policy