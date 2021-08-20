Cancel
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA spikes above $2.47 all-time high, set for a further increase?

By Lapin
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano price analysis is bullish for today. ADA/USD broke the previous all-time high at $2.47 this morning. ADA is set for further increase today. Cardano price analysis is bullish for today as the market saw a rapid increase in price overnight, and the previous all-time high at $2.47 was broken. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to continue gaining ground and reach towards the $3 mark next.

