Cardano Price Analysis: ADA spikes above $2.47 all-time high, set for a further increase?
Cardano price analysis is bullish for today. ADA/USD broke the previous all-time high at $2.47 this morning. ADA is set for further increase today. Cardano price analysis is bullish for today as the market saw a rapid increase in price overnight, and the previous all-time high at $2.47 was broken. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to continue gaining ground and reach towards the $3 mark next.www.cryptopolitan.com
