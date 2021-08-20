Cardano Price Analysis: ADA spikes above $2.47 all-time high, set for a further increase?

Last week, Cardano became the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization ($93 billion). Cardano only trails Bitcoin and Ethereum. The sentiment in the crypto space has been improving over the last few weeks. However, there are Cardano-specific factors that are keeping up the price momentum. ADA has gained 175 percent since touching the low of $1.06 on July 20. With this as a background, will Cardano reach $100?