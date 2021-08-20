Cancel
Moscow, ID

Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

With the fall semester rapidly approaching and COVID-19 infection rates in the region showing no signs of slowing, local universities are having to rethink how they will deliver music instruction in the fall. Because collegiate athletics have been largely suspended, marching bands in particular have had to radically shift plans for fall instruction. … The University of Idaho kicked off its fall semester with the first official move-in day for students — but without the fanfare that usually accompanies such events. UI Housing and Residence Life spokeswoman Jennifer Skinner said this year’s move-in day was much more subdued than in years past to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Skinner said unlike in previous years, students must sign up for a two-hour time slot for moving in and those times have been staggered throughout multiple days to help throttle the number of students in a building at a given time.

