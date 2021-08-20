Cancel
Short Interest in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Expands By 25.7%

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 129,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

