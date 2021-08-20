Reds' Luis Castillo: Whiffs seven in win
Castillo (7-12) allowed one earned run on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings, earning the win over the Marlins on Thursday. Castillo's one run against him came in the fourth inning on a Jorge Alfaro single. He allowed just one extra-base hit through seven innings. Over his last seven outings, six have been quality starts. He carries a 4.35 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 145 strikeouts in 144.2 innings. His next start is projected to be on Wednesday in Milwaukee.www.cbssports.com
