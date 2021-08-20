Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds' Luis Castillo: Whiffs seven in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCastillo (7-12) allowed one earned run on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings, earning the win over the Marlins on Thursday. Castillo's one run against him came in the fourth inning on a Jorge Alfaro single. He allowed just one extra-base hit through seven innings. Over his last seven outings, six have been quality starts. He carries a 4.35 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 145 strikeouts in 144.2 innings. His next start is projected to be on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Alfaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Whiffs#Marlins#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 Reds players who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Cincinnati Reds are in prime position to win a Wild Card berth, but will that be enough to hold on to some of their name brands?. The Joey Votto-led Reds — fresh off the right-handed slugger’s 2,000th career hit — are one game back of the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot in the National League. As things stand, that is not enough to make the postseason, albeit just one game behind the necessary pace.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Sonny Gray: Whiffs eight over five innings

Gray allowed two earned runs on three hits and three balls while striking out eight across five innings in the loss to Atlanta on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Despite not getting the win, Gray was able to fan eight. His only damage came on a two-run homer by Adam Duvall in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old carries a strong 11.6 K/9 in 86 innings. He has a 4.40 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP this season. His next start is scheduled for Sunday in Philadelphia.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Fires seven shutout innings in win

Mahle (10-3) earned the win Friday over Philadelphia. He threw seven shutout innings while allowing three hits and striking out seven. The right-hander was excellent throughout this appearance, logging his third quality start and third win in his last four outings. Mahle has allowed three or fewer baserunners in just two of his 24 starts, the other occurrence being May 30 against the Cubs. He's posted a 3.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 155:45 K:BB through 130.2 innings this season. The 26-year-old projects to make his next start against the Cubs next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Eloy Jimenez catching fire; Luis Castillo meltdown; most added and dropped hitters

I'm not sure we expected a pitching matchup between the Yankees and Royals on Monday, but that's what we got. After a very slow start to the season, Jameson Taillon has really turned it on. Over his past seven starts (Monday included): Taillon has a 1.46 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 43.1 innings pitched. He's still allowing too many fly balls and not getting enough whiffs but... something is working. Taillon is also giving you volume, too. Given the type of layoff he was dealing with, it only makes sense that it took him this long to get going.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

'A bad night': Luis Castillo turns in a dud, Reds blown out in Ohio Cup finale

CLEVELAND – After the Cincinnati Reds swept the Pittsburgh Pirates and won 10 of their last 12 games, maybe they were due for a letdown. Luis Castillo, who has been the star of the rotation for the past two months, didn’t make it out of the fourth inning. There were a few defensive miscues, and the Reds simply looked flat in their 9-3 loss to Cleveland on Monday at Progressive Field.
MLBchatsports.com

Luis Castillo rocked, Cincinnati Reds rolled by Cleveland in 9-3 loss

All good things must come to an end. Or, in this case, an -and. The Cincinnati Reds showed up in Cleveland for their one-game pit-stop and performed like it was an originally scheduled day-off and they’d been called back into the office anyway. Can’t really blame them, either, though this is surely not the way I’m sure they wished to play this Cleveland club for the final time under their current name.
MLBchatsports.com

Luis Castillo’s run ends as the Reds get blown out in Cleveland

The Reds were sending one of the best pitchers over the last two months to the mound and Cleveland was sending a rookie spot starter with an ERA nearing 8.00 to the mound in a match up that seemed prime for a Cincinnati win. They have to actually play the game, though, and Cleveland went off against Luis Castillo as they beat the Reds in a makeup of a postponed game from May.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Bullpen walks haunt the Cincinnati Reds in loss to Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA – It’s one thing for opposing lineups to beat up on the Cincinnati Reds’ bullpen and it’s another for Reds relievers to beat themselves. Amir Garrett and Heath Hembree combined to walk three batters in the sixth inning, including a bases-loaded walk by Garrett to the Atlanta Braves' No. 8 hitter, Stephen Vogt. It turned a tie game into a one-run deficit and that’s all it took to hand the Reds a 3-2 loss in their series opener at Truist Park in front of 24,432 fans.
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Baseball America: Reds farm system is the 8th best in MLB

The Cincinnati Reds have the 8th best farm system in all of Major League Baseball according to the experts at Baseball America. Just for reference – I do contribute to Baseball America each month about the Reds, but I was not consulted for this or any other lists that they put out.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Luis Castillo, Joey Votto lead Reds over Marlins

Joey Votto's three-run homer highlighted a four-run fourth and Luis Castillo allowed just one run over seven innings Thursday as the host Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-1. Jonathan India went 2-for-3 with an RBI double while Nick Castellanos and Kyle Farmer added two hits apiece for the Reds,...
MLBSportsGrid

Eugenio Suarez out of Cincinnati Reds Lineup Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds announce third baseman Eugenio Suarez will sit out of Sunday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins. https://twitter.com/Reds/status/1429432941520855040. Suarez appears to be a scheduled day off, who last played in a 7-4 win over the Marlins Saturday, going 0-for-3. A regular fixture in the Reds’ lineup, Suarez has...
MLBRed Reporter

Reds vs. Marlins, Game 3 - News, Pitching Matchup, Lineups

Joey Votto has not homered yet today. Jose Barrero is not starting, again. Jo (this tidbit has nothing to do with anyone named ‘Jo,’ but all the other newsbits did, so here we are) Reds are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot in the National League entering play today. Keep on truckin’.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Picks up fourth win

Cessa (4-2) allowed a walk and nothing more over 1.1 innings, nabbing the victory in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Marlins. Cessa entered the game with the bases full of Marlins and two outs, but got Lewis Brinson to fly out on one pitch. He then needed just 11 more pitches to get through a full inning of work. The victory is Cessa's first as a member of the Reds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy