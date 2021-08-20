Cancel
Yorktown, NY

Yorktown Hires Firm to Assist with Review of Overlay District Zoning

By Rick Pezzullo
theexaminernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yorktown Town Board voted last week to hire a prominent regional planning firm to help perform state-mandated analyses of the town’s proposed overlay district zoning. After considering proposals submitted by four planning consulting firms, the board decided at its August 11 meeting to choose Buckhurst Fish & Jacquemart Planning to assist with the review that is required under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).

