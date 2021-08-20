Cancel
US Dollar Holds High Ground. China Cracks Down as Risk Assets Eye Fed. Does AUD/USD Continue Lower?

By Daniel McCarthy
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD, Hang Seng, CSI 300, US Dollar, Fed, Delta Variant, RBNZ - Talking Points. Chinese stocks hit as the crackdown begins to broaden, where to next?. US Dollar strength against commodities and associated currencies continues. Risk assets on the back foot ahead of a hawkish Fed at Jackson Hole next...

www.dailyfx.com

EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Economykitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as Federal Reserve confab looms

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning trading Monday, as the key outside...
Businessmining.com

Copper price rises as China reports no new covid-19 cases

Copper prices rose on Monday as the risk-on sentiment spilled over from the equities market, reinforced by optimism over economic recovery after top consumer China reported no new local covid-19 cases for the first time since July. Asian shares bounced as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets. Surging...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil to swing on Jackson Hole, demand indicators

The upcoming Jackson Hole symposium for the Federal Reserve and indicators on consumer demand for fuels should set the tone for oil prices this week, analysts said. Crude oil prices were hammered last week by concerns that the delta variant of the novel coronavirus would thwart any further economic recovery. Consumer confidence is already at historic lows and deterioration was compounded further by news that the Federal Reserve may be considering pulling back on economic support.
MarketsCNBC

Gold gains on dollar retreat, Delta risks

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,787.56 per ounce by 5:09 a.m. ET, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,790.20. Gold rose on Monday as the dollar pulled back, with lingering concerns over possible roadblocks to global economic growth from rising Covid-19 Delta virus cases boosting bullion's appeal. Spot...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole

Gold prices ranged at around $1,785 for the past week, waiting for fresh catalysts. The Jackson Hole symposium will be closely eyed by bullion traders for clues about the Fed’s tapering timeline. Breaking above $1,785 may open the door for further gains, whereas a pullback may bring $1,750 into focus.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
StocksStreet.Com

Pfizer Stock Leaps on FDA Report, Dow Futures Higher as Global Stocks Rebound

Global stocks rebound amid improved risk appetite, but caution remains ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium later this week. European PMI data shows the region's recovery holding firm in August, while stocks rebound from their worst week since February. In the U.S., accelerating vaccine rates, impressive corporate earnings and...
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Tethers as Rapport with USD and Treasury Yields Is Tested

Gold/U.S. Treasury correlation flips. Spot gold prices tests key long-term levels. The historical inverse relationships between gold and both the greenback and U.S. Treasury yields respectively are weighing in on the precious metal. The Dollar Index (DXY) has held its high level of negative correlation to gold while bond yields have been displaying a change of heart since late April 2021 (note correlation does not mean causation!).
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher to post a gain for the week

Gold futures climbed on Friday, tallying a second weekly gain in a row. "The Afghanistan situation and coronavirus situation is preventing gold and silver prices from a crash," said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. Gold's rise despite a very strong U.S. dollar index indicates traders have switched focus to the uncertainties tied to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the coronavirus situation. "A worsening of either Afghanistan or coronavirus on the weekend can result in gold price rising in early Asian session on Monday," said Karnani. "Only surprises (other than taper timing and taper) in the annual central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, [Wyo.] next week will affect bullion and forex markets." December gold rose 90 cents, or 0.05%, to settle at $1,784 an ounce, with most-active contract prices up 0.3% for the week, according to FactSet data.
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Advance on Retreating Dollar, Doubts over Fed Tapering

Precious metal-related exchange traded funds jumped Monday, with gold prices breaking above $1,800 per ounce, as the U.S. dollar weakened and investors speculated on the Federal Reserve delaying plans to taper its accommodative monetary policies. Among the better performing non-leveraged ETFs of Monday, the Global X Silvers Miners ETF (NYSEArca:...
Marketsmarketplace.org

As an economic indicator, copper is worth its weight in gold

Here’s an economic indicator for you: copper. If you’ve been paying attention to the copper market, you might be a bit worried. After reaching an all-time high in May, copper prices have tumbled around 10%. Yes, other commodities are seeing similar dips. But when it comes to forecasting the macroeconomic...
Economydailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Rallies from Deep Launch

The Australian dollar rallied significantly on Monday, as we have seen the 0.71 level offer quite a bit of support. That being said, the market was oversold to begin with, so it is not a huge surprise that we have bounced. The market is closing towards the top of the range which is a very bullish sign, and it looks as if the traders are trying to price in the idea of the Jackson Hole Symposium offering some type of headline when it comes to the greenback. After all, a lot of people out there are trying to price in the idea of tapering into the market, which means the US dollar will strengthen against almost everything, not just the Australian dollar.
RetailDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Rise After Bright Q2 Retail Sales Data

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Q2 Retail Sales, Covid - Talking Points. New Zealand retail sales beat expectations for Q2 at 3.3% vs 2.5% anticipated. Covid lockdown extended to end of month in New Zealand after cases increased. NZD/USD rises back above wedge resistance after bullish engulfing candlestick. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook.
MarketsDailyFx

Dollar, USDCAD and Oil Reversals Defy Trend, Suit Anticipation

The Nasdaq 100 extended its climb to a third day Monday to push a new record high while the S&P 500 barely missed out on its own milestone. Though the August PMIs were released this past session and raise some concern with a broad slide, the market’s attention seems to be directed elsewhere.

