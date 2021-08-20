US Dollar Holds High Ground. China Cracks Down as Risk Assets Eye Fed. Does AUD/USD Continue Lower?

The Australian dollar rallied significantly on Monday, as we have seen the 0.71 level offer quite a bit of support. That being said, the market was oversold to begin with, so it is not a huge surprise that we have bounced. The market is closing towards the top of the range which is a very bullish sign, and it looks as if the traders are trying to price in the idea of the Jackson Hole Symposium offering some type of headline when it comes to the greenback. After all, a lot of people out there are trying to price in the idea of tapering into the market, which means the US dollar will strengthen against almost everything, not just the Australian dollar.