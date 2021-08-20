Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Guide - How To Solve The Shrine Of Ash And Unlock The God Of War Armor

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: This article contains spoilers for the Shrine of Ash on Iki Island. If you'd rather solve its puzzles yourself, read no further. Scattered across Iki Island in Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut are three Wind Shrines that contain some of the coolest cosmetic rewards in the game. Each reward is themed on a major PlayStation exclusive game, and each lets you do a little cosplay in Tsushima as you fight the Mongols. However, to unlock the three armor sets, you'll have to find the three shrines--and solve some confusing riddles along the way.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armor#Iki Island#Ash#Mongols#Spartan#The Helm Of War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Theater & Dancesirusgaming.com

All 7 Mythic Tales – Ghost of Tsushima Guide

Mythic Tales in Ghost of Tsushima are special side quests that require Jin to go through great lengths in order to unlock powerful gear and techniques. The Tales are always given out by wandering musicians. A short cutscene usually plays out, explaining the origins of the Tale, and a hint towards what it could do.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Horse Charge Unlocks & Upgrades

Horse Charge is a technique in Ghost of Tsushima. that is unlocked after you find your horse in the A Lost Friend quest. While on horseback, press L1 to charge at enemies, knocking them down. Horse Charge uses Resolve, which drains the longer you use the technique. Horse Charge can...
Video GamesIGN

How to Unlock Every Forgotten Shrine (Wind Shrines) - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki island

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island has four new Forgotten Shrines across its map, which are home to some very cool PlayStation armors and easter eggs. We'll show you where to find all of the Playstation shrines and how to solve each Wind Shrine riddle. We've got solutions for the Shrine of Ash (the God of War shrine), the Shrine in Shadow (Shadow of the Colossus), the Blood-Stained Shrine (a Bloodborne shrine), and the Destroyed Shrine for Horizon Zero Dawn.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Ghost of Tsushima Shadow of the Colossus Armor: How to solve the Shrine in Shadow Puzzle

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut gives players the chance to get Shadow of the Colossus armor which pays homage to the iconic Sony property. It can be obtained by visiting the Shrine in Shadow on Iki Island and solving a puzzle. However, this is easier said than done because the riddle players find at the statue is relatively cryptic about what they need to do to unlock the armor.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gets a feature PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers have been waiting for

It’s been a while since we last talked about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but today, the game is working its way back into the public eye. Ubisoft has revealed that it will be shipping out a new update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that will add an important feature for those playing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the update Ubisoft is providing stops short of being a true-to-form next-gen upgrade.
Video Gamespsu.com

King’s Bounty II Review (PS4) – A Lack Of Polish Fails To Undercut A Deft RPG And Turn-Based Battle Hybrid

King’s Bounty II PS4 Review. It took me maybe an hour or two to realise a simple, but appealing truth – King’s Bounty II plays like a cross between Dragon Age and XCOM, and I’m absolutely here for it. The sequel to, well, the first Kings Bounty which came out more than 30 years ago, King’s Bounty II marks the first time the series has made the somewhat perilous leap to console.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Alien Scumbags (PC) Review

Alien Scumbags does what it can to bring some humor and satire to the side-scrolling shooter field, playing like Commander Keen and having an atmosphere like a cross between Halo and Duke Nukem. With a plethora of pop culture references and old-school graphics to spice up the simple shooting action, the game does not attempt to hide what it is: A crude and crass, alien-blasting gorefest that wears its inspiration proudly on its sleeve.
Video GamesGamespot

Revisiting The Original No More Heroes

No More Heroes was released for the Nintendo Wii in 2007 in Japan and in 2008 everywhere else. The game follows Travis Touchdown, a wrestling and anime fan who wants to become the #1 ranked assassin after winning a Beam Katana in an online auction. The game never takes itself too seriously, for example, if you want to save your game you have to use the toilet to do so, and it even breaks the fourth wall sometimes.
Video Gamesgamingnewsanalyst.com

God of War: PC Download free full game for windows

God of War: PC Download free full game for windows. This is the beginning of a legend that wants to be an unstoppable hero. Kratos, a Spartan member, is the main character in this game. Kratos is seen falling down a mountain in Greece when the story begins. No one...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Tribes of Midgard PS5 Review – For the Glory of Valhalla!

What is Tribes of Midgard? A survival game? A horde mode style game? Roguelite? City defense? Hack and Slash? The answer, all of those and developers Norsfell does a fantastic job at blending all the genres into one enjoyable co-operative experience. If you’re curious what kind of game it is, or more importantly, if it’s a game worth paying and playing, then read on for our Tribes of Midgard review.
Video GamesGamespot

Rainbow Six Extraction Gameplay Overview Trailer

18 Elite Operators, 12 Ever-Evolving Maps, 25 Gadgets, 13 Enemy Archetypes, A Unique Progression System, Brand New Lore, Full Cross-Play, Free Post-Launch Content, and much more to come! Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction will be available in January 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Stadia and PC.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Single-Player Games on PS4

Who says that single-player gaming is dead? Well, certain companies consider it to be, but what do they know?. While it’s nice to be able to play games online with friends either cooperatively or competitively, often you just want to immerse yourself in a game’s world without any distractions. For that, there’s nothing better than a great single-player game. Luckily for you, the PS4 is home to some of the best single-player games out there. A lot of them are fairly cheap to pick up now, too.
Video Gamespsu.com

Far Cry 6 On PS5 To Utilise DualSense Haptic Feedback

Speaking during an interview with Play Magazine, Far Cry 6‘s Lead Designer David Grivel confirmed that the upcoming open-world sequel will take advantage of the DualSense’s unique features, including haptic feedback. While further details on how Far Cry 6 will tap into PS5’s hardware have yet to be revealed, Grivel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy