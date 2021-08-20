Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Guide - How To Solve The Shrine Of Ash And Unlock The God Of War Armor

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Shrine of Ash on Iki Island. If you'd rather solve its puzzles yourself, read no further. Scattered across Iki Island in Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut are three Wind Shrines that contain some of the coolest cosmetic rewards in the game. Each reward is themed on a major PlayStation exclusive game, and each lets you do a little cosplay in Tsushima as you fight the Mongols. However, to unlock the three armor sets, you'll have to find the three shrines--and solve some confusing riddles along the way.