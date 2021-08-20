Cancel
Video Games

Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Guide - How To Solve The Shrine in Shadow And Unlock The Shadow Of The Colossus Armor

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: This article contains spoilers for the Shrine in Shadow on Iki Island. If you'd rather solve its puzzles yourself, read no further. Ghost of Tsushima's new Iki Island expansion includes three major Easter eggs referencing other major PlayStation-exclusive games: Shadow of the Colossus, Bloodborne, and God of War. To locate these Easter eggs and unlock some of the coolest rewards in the game, you need to locate Iki Island's three Wind Shrines and solve their riddles. Each packs a cosmetic armor set previously only available in the Legends mode. To unlock the Shadow of the Colossus armor hidden on Iki, you'll need to track down the Shrine in Shadow.

