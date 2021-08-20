Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Guide - How To Solve The Blood-Stained Shrine And Unlock The Bloodborne Armor

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Blood-Stained Shrine on Iki Island. If you'd rather solve its puzzles yourself, read no further. Hidden on Iki Island in the Ghost of Tsushima expansion content are three strange shrines adorned by huge statues. On your "Collections" menu, these are referred to as Wind Shrines, and each contains a riddle you'll need to solve. If you're a fan of other PlayStation exclusives, you should recognize what they're referencing--three era-defining PlayStation 4 games. Those games are Bloodborne, God of War, and Shadow of the Colossus, and unlocking their riddles earns you cosmetic armors that were previously only available in Ghost of Tsushima's Legends mode.