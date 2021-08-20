Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Guide - Hot Springs Locations

By Matt Espineli
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion, you'll once again have a laundry list of collectibles and activities to chase. There's a slew of new things to do, but there's also some returning stuff, such as hot springs, where you can rest and increase Jin's maximum health. Hot springs, in particular, will be paramount for the journey ahead as the expansion is more difficult than the base game, so it helps to have a little extra health. Below, we detail the locations of every hot spring on Iki Island.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Springs#Iki Island#Gonura Cape Hot Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Theater & Dancesirusgaming.com

All 7 Mythic Tales – Ghost of Tsushima Guide

Mythic Tales in Ghost of Tsushima are special side quests that require Jin to go through great lengths in order to unlock powerful gear and techniques. The Tales are always given out by wandering musicians. A short cutscene usually plays out, explaining the origins of the Tale, and a hint towards what it could do.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Ghost of Tsushima Hidden Trophies List

The PlayStation trophy list for the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima has just been revealed, complete with 31 hidden trophies, out of 77 total. This list comes a day prior to the PlayStation 5 release, and differs from the original PlayStation 4 list. Whether you want an early peak at the trophies to gauge their difficulty before release, or you’re reading in the future and want to unmask the hidden trophies, we’ve got them all here for you.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Receives Action-Packed Launch Trailer Showing Off Iki Island

PlayStation Studios and developer Sucker Punch have released the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launch trailer, showcasing the game’s new story expansion, Iki Island. The launch trailer for Director’s Cut on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 focuses on Ghost of Tsushima’s story, combat, environment and brand new Iki Island. Personally, we can’t wait to get a foothold on the expansion’s new island. Watch the launch trailer below:
Petsgamepur.com

All Cat Sanctuary locations in Ghost of Tsushima

Finding cats to save in an epic adventure like Ghost of Tsushima is at first quite ameowsing but as you find each cat sanctuary, you learn more about Jin’s past with his mother. All the cat sanctuary locations are easier to find than the monkey and the deer, but we’ve explained where every cat salvation is on Iki Island with purrcision.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How do you start the Tales of Iki in Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut?

This might be the most personal part of Jin's journey... Sucker Punch Productions has released Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut out into the wild and we can't wait to dive back into Tsushima in 4K with 60 FPS. That isn't the only thing the Director's Cut is good for though - there's a new story expansion to play through too on both the PS4 and the PS5 version of the Director's Cut! If you want to know how you can start the Iki Island Expansion, we have everything you need to know right here.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Guide: New Stance and Technique

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut features three new techniques to level up as you develop Jin’s legend on Iki Island. The first two techniques are exploration-based: Wind of Harmony and Wind of Concentration; the third is combat-based: the Horse Charge. The wind of harmony technique will lead you to the...
Video GamesIGN

How to Unlock Every Forgotten Shrine (Wind Shrines) - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki island

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island has four new Forgotten Shrines across its map, which are home to some very cool PlayStation armors and easter eggs. We'll show you where to find all of the Playstation shrines and how to solve each Wind Shrine riddle. We've got solutions for the Shrine of Ash (the God of War shrine), the Shrine in Shadow (Shadow of the Colossus), the Blood-Stained Shrine (a Bloodborne shrine), and the Destroyed Shrine for Horizon Zero Dawn.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Wind of Concentration Challenges locations in Ghost of Tsushima

The Wind of Concentration Challenges, also known as Archery Challenges, in the game offer a fun mini-game that stretches your skills as a bow and arrow user. As you scour Iki Island, look out for them as they can improve your Charm of Concentration. Archery Challenge #1. The first challenge...
Video GamesIGN

Iki Island Walkthrough

IGN's Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of Jin's journey, from the coastline of Dead Man's Shore to Jin's goodbyes. It also includes tips and tricks for those just jumping back into the world of Tsushima, including combat tips, stances and equipping Bows and Ghost tools.
Video GamesGamespot

Rainbow Six Extraction Gameplay Overview Trailer

18 Elite Operators, 12 Ever-Evolving Maps, 25 Gadgets, 13 Enemy Archetypes, A Unique Progression System, Brand New Lore, Full Cross-Play, Free Post-Launch Content, and much more to come! Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction will be available in January 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Stadia and PC.
Video GamesGamespot

Lake of Shadows

Sign In to follow. Follow Lake of Shadows, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Video GamesGamespot

Minecraft Dungeons - Steam Release Announcement Trailer

Minecraft Dungeons is stepping onto new platforms on September 22 (we mean gaming platforms, not precariously balancing on 90s shoes) with its release on Steam! What’s more, if you buy the Ultimate Edition, you’ll unlock some very exciting and exclusive extras for free.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite: Where To Find Books On Explosions

Fortnite Week 12 is staging Doctor Slone's endgame, so she wants you to find books on explosions, since she plans on making quite a big explosion herself soon. You'll need to find two books on explosions to complete this quest and while they're not too far apart, they can be easy to overlook. Here are the locations for books on explosions in Fortnite.
Video GamesGamespot

The Next Wasteland 3 Expansion Introduces The Cult Of The Holy Detonation

The next downloadable expansion for Wasteland 3 has been unveiled, and it will send players to war against a dangerous new group, The Cult of the Holy Detonation. The expansion was revealed during Xbox's Gamescom livestream, and it takes place in a top secret military base built deep inside Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain. Two warring factions are fighting over a massive ball of radiation, known to the groups as the Holy Detonation, and the players must navigate through the base in order to survive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy