Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Guide - Hot Springs Locations

This might be the most personal part of Jin's journey... Sucker Punch Productions has released Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut out into the wild and we can't wait to dive back into Tsushima in 4K with 60 FPS. That isn't the only thing the Director's Cut is good for though - there's a new story expansion to play through too on both the PS4 and the PS5 version of the Director's Cut! If you want to know how you can start the Iki Island Expansion, we have everything you need to know right here.