Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Alerzo raises $10.5M Series A to bring Nigeria’s informal retail sector online

By Tage Kene-Okafor
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s news is from Alerzo, a little-known B2B e-commerce retail startup based in Ibadan, Nigeria. The company is announcing a $10.5 million Series A round led by London-based Nosara Capital. FJ Labs and several family offices from the U.S., Europe and Asia, including Michael Novogratz’s, participated in the round. In...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Novogratz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retailers#Nosara Capital#Fj Labs#The Baobab Network#Techcrunch#Ibadan#Fmcg#Ekiti#Dangote#Pz#Sms#Whatsapp#Tradedepot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Africa
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Content Recognition Market Shaping From Growth To Value | ArcSoft, Civolution, Clarifai

Latest survey on Worldwide Content Recognition Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Worldwide Content Recognition. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Worldwide Content Recognition market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Google, Audible Magic, Beatgrid Media, ACRCloud, ArcSoft, Civolution, Clarifai, DataScouting, Digimarc, Enswers, Gracenote, Muffin, Shazam Entertainment & Viscovery.
Marketsirei.com

Rethinking emerging markets

Call it the elephant in the room: Traditional approaches to emerging markets, broad in scope both in terms of regions targeted and types of companies captured, have not worked for years. They offer flawed, overconcentrated exposures to old-economy sectors, state-owned enterprises, mismanaged corporations too often run like dysfunctional family businesses, and legacy industries that may have once offered some potential, but have long since passed their “sell by” date. While some fund managers have made improvements, such as eliminating state-owned enterprises from their portfolios, there is much more to building a future-proofed emerging-markets portfolio.
MarketsTechCrunch

African fintech OPay valued at $2B in SoftBank Vision Fund 2-led $400M funding

The round, which marks the fund’s first investment in an African startup, drew participation from existing investors like Sequoia Capital China, Redpoint China, Source Code Capital and Softbank Ventures Asia. Other investors, including DragonBall Capital and 3W Capital, also took part in the new financing round. This news comes three...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Markets rise as M&S leads retail boom

Markets in London were driven by a boom in retail stocks on Friday despite new official figures showing a drop in retail sales.After trading in the red during the early part of the day, the FTSE 100 ended 0.4% in the green at 7,087.9 points, a rise of 29.04.News from Morrisons and Marks & Spencer pushed the two chains to the top of the FTSE 250.Morrisons is the target of a bidding war between two private equity sides, who want to buy the company.On Thursday evening Clayton Dubilier & Rice won the backing of Morrisons’ board after upping its...
TravelSKIFT

Indian Travel Startup Ixigo Files to Go Public to Raise $200 Million

More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Ixigo, an online travel and transit booking app, has filed papers with Indian regulators to raise $200 million (1,600 crore rupees) via an intital public offering. The Gurgaon-based online travel company on Thursday...
Economythepaypers.com

Bank Zero launches in South Africa

Bank Zero, a digital-only bank offering its services via a smartphone app, has launched in South Africa, according to itnewsafrica.com. The launch comes three years after Michael Jordaan and other co-founders announced the digital banking newcomer’s introduction into the market. Currently, the mutual digital bank is adding potential customers on a staggered basis. New customers interested in joining will be placed in a waiting queue which, according to Zero Bank, the team is clearing up ‘at lightning speed’.
Indiamartechseries.com

The Q and Chtrbox Launch New Platform Targeting India’s Fastest Growing Economic Market

BharatBox Delivers 700 Million Tier 2 & 3 Consumers with India’s First Integrated Platform Across TV, Digital and Social. QYOU Media Inc’s two business units in India, The Q and its recently acquired influencer marketing platform, Chtrbox, have together announced the launch of BharatBox, India’s first integrated marketing platform powering brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities across television, digital platforms & social media. Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities, composed primarily of cities with populations of less than one million, are driving the next wave of economic growth in India in 2021, with this trend expected to continue throughout the decade. BharatBox (“Bharat” is an alternate word for India, and is often used by businesses in India to refer to the emerging India beyond its metro cities) will focus on delivering content from India’s most popular non-metro creators across television and digital. This new platform will combine the distribution strength of India’s fastest growing television channel, The Q, with Chtrbox’s deep data driven and cost effective solutions for building successful Tier 2 & Tier 3 targeted influencer driven campaigns.
EconomyTechCrunch

Omnibiz gets $3M to digitize Nigeria’s informal B2B supply chain

A 2016 study by PwC states that 90% of sales in Africa’s major economies come through informal channels — markets and kiosks. This presents a large market ripe for digitization, and over the past five years, African startups have risen to the challenge, raising millions of dollars in the process. Today, Omnibiz, a Lagos-based startup, joins the fray and has raised a seed round of $3 million to expand into new markets.
BusinessTechCrunch

Hunters brings in $30M Series C to grow XDR security tech

Hunters, which has offices in Newton, Mass. and Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 2018 and has raised a total of $50.4 million to date. The company raised a seed round of $5.4 million in May 2019 led by YL Ventures and Blumberg Capital. A $15M Series A round followed in June 2020 with participation from Microsoft’s M12 and U.S. Venture Partners. An additional growth round was announced in December 2020, with Snowflake Ventures investing in Hunters.
BusinessTechCrunch

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker over $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.
SoftwareTechCrunch

PayPal expands the ability to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency to the UK

The company first rolled out support for cryptocurrency in the U.S. last fall, in partnership with Paxos Trust Company. That service reached all U.S. customers as of mid-November. PayPal-owned Venmo also added support for cryptocurrency last spring. U.K. customers who want to purchase cryptocurrency can now do so via the...
BusinessTechCrunch

Tencent in talks to lead funding in India’s Pocket FM

The Chinese firm, which is already an investor in Pocket FM, is in talks to lead a ~20-25 million round in Pocket FM, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. The proposed term values the three-year-old startup between $75 million to $100 million, two people said. Existing investors Times Internet’s Brand Capital and Lightspeed are also participating in the round.
BusinessTechCrunch

India’s Zetwerk valued at $1.33 billion in new funding

Bangalore-based Zetwerk said on Monday it has raised $150 million in a Series E financing round led by New York-based D1 Capital Partners. New investors Avenir and IIFL also participated in the round, along with existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners. The round also included several high-profile angel investors, including Kunal Shah of CRED and Ritesh Agarwal of OYO.
Businessthepaypers.com

Brazil's ecommerce startup Nuvemshop raises USD 500 mln

Brazil-based online retailer Nuvemshop has become the latest unicorn startup in Latin America, after raising USD 500 million in a recent round of fundraising. The round was co-led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management, with significant participation from Alkeon and Owl Rock. The retailer will add another 300 people to its payroll and expand operations to Colombia, Chile, and Peru. Nuvemshop, known as Tiendanube in Spanish-speaking countries, was founded in 2010 and currently has 1,200 employees.
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Taiwan Innovative Space will conduct a test launch of its Hapith I rocket in Australia later this year

Tispace will conduct a test flight of its two-stage, suborbital rocket Hapith I from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in Southern Australia. The flight will be used to validate the vehicle’s propulsion, guidance, telemetry and structure systems, Tispace said in a news release. The launch facility, operated by space infrastructure company Southern Launch, received its license from the country’s industry ministry in March.

Comments / 0

Community Policy