Here's Why The College In The Chair Feels So Familiar

For those in college right now, The Chair might hit a little too close to home. (And for those who are out of school and have gone into teaching, it will hit way too close to home.) One of the reasons for this is Pembroke University, the stately institution where the action takes place. From the old buildings to the kids carrying coffees through the quad as they hurry to class, it all feels super real. So, is The Chair’s Pembroke University a real college? Let’s do some academic research.